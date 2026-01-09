© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
IU fans outside Atlanta stadium, in Bloomington, eagerly await game

WFIU | By Alexandra Halm,
Eddie Stewart
Published January 9, 2026 at 3:33 PM EST
IU fans outside Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on Friday afternoon.
Alexandra Halm
IU fans outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Outside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday afternoon, IU alumnus Rex Furr talked about what it'll be like to watch the Hoosiers' football team in the national semifinals Friday night against Oregon.

"This is unbelievable," Furr said. "I've been waiting for this all my life. Born and raised in Bloomington. I've been an IU fan all my life."

Hours before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff, fans in Atlanta and Bloomington prepared for one of the biggest games in the school's sports history,

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday before national semifinal pitting IU against Oregon.
Alexandra Halm
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday before national semifinal pitting IU against Oregon.

Before the Upstairs Pub in Bloomington opened its doors at 11 a.m., the line to get into the sports bar snaked around the building and onto the sidewalk of Kirkwood Avenue.

IU student Payton Smith arrived at 11 a.m., hoping to get a table. She watched the Big Ten championship at Upstairs, and expects tonight’s turnout to be similarly packed and energetic.

“I’m excited! A little nervous, but I hope we can pull through,” she said.

Smith says she’s followed IU football her whole life, but this season has been special.

“It’s way more fun now,” she said.

IU fan in Atlanta.
Alexandra Halm
IU fan in Atlanta.

Stacey Bledsoe of Indianapolis said she's the mother of an IU cheerleader.

"We have faith in our boys and faith in Cig (IU coach Curt Cignetti) and his plan," she said.

Kelly Schmitt Shoals noted that IU fans vastly outnumber Oregon's.

"Poor Oregon," she said. "No one here to support them."
Alexandra Halm
Student studying Sports Broadcasting at Indiana University Bloomington from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
Eddie Stewart
