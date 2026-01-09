IU fans outside Atlanta stadium, in Bloomington, eagerly await game

Outside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday afternoon, IU alumnus Rex Furr talked about what it'll be like to watch the Hoosiers' football team in the national semifinals Friday night against Oregon.

"This is unbelievable," Furr said. "I've been waiting for this all my life. Born and raised in Bloomington. I've been an IU fan all my life."

Hours before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff, fans in Atlanta and Bloomington prepared for one of the biggest games in the school's sports history,

Alexandra Halm Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday before national semifinal pitting IU against Oregon.

Before the Upstairs Pub in Bloomington opened its doors at 11 a.m., the line to get into the sports bar snaked around the building and onto the sidewalk of Kirkwood Avenue.

IU student Payton Smith arrived at 11 a.m., hoping to get a table. She watched the Big Ten championship at Upstairs, and expects tonight’s turnout to be similarly packed and energetic.

“I’m excited! A little nervous, but I hope we can pull through,” she said.

Smith says she’s followed IU football her whole life, but this season has been special.

“It’s way more fun now,” she said.

Alexandra Halm IU fan in Atlanta.

Stacey Bledsoe of Indianapolis said she's the mother of an IU cheerleader.

"We have faith in our boys and faith in Cig (IU coach Curt Cignetti) and his plan," she said.

Kelly Schmitt Shoals noted that IU fans vastly outnumber Oregon's.

"Poor Oregon," she said. "No one here to support them."