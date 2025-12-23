Longtime Southern Indiana judge retiring in 2026

A Southern Indiana judge credited with starting the state's first veterans court and expanding the reach of problem-solving courts is retiring after nearly two decades on the bench.

Floyd Superior Court 3 Judge Maria Granger announced this week she will not seek a fourth term, capping a lengthy career in law.

She was first elected to the newly established court in 2008 and has handled cases including major felonies and civil cases.

She said she's tried to focus on helping people improve.

"Everyone comes here because they've got some kind of problem or crisis or conflict when they get to the courthouse," she said. "And so I knew that if I was really going to serve justice, it had to be focused in on doing what I could to support people's efforts to make their lives better."

Granger's early judicial work led to the establishment of Indiana's first veterans court in 2011 — a program that helps people with substance use disorder and mental health support.

That came several years after her stepson, Sgt. Steven P. Mennemeyer, was killed in action during his second deployment to Iraq. Granger said when he was home between tours or on breaks, she saw how his experience was impacting him. When she first took the bench, she saw it there, too.

"I started seeing young men coming before me that reminded me of him," she said. "And so that's [when] I started first asking questions."

According to a news release, Granger helped expand that effort across three counties in the area. Veterans Court of Southern Indiana now serves Clark, Floyd and Scott counties. The release said her work has helped reduce recidivism and "been a key driver in the growth of problem-solving courts statewide."

Overall, Indiana has more than 100 problem-solving courts, including for families and people who aren't veterans but who could benefit from resources for substance use and mental health treatment.

The release noted praise from Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who highlighted Granger's work before the Indiana General Assembly in 2014, 2020 and 2023, saying the judge "set the standard for problem-solving courts. Her collaborative approach is a model for counties to emulate. Her community and the entire state benefitted from her innovative thinking and dedication."

Granger said this work has made a big imprint on her life and career. She still has relationships with people she's worked with in the veterans program, and she wants to hear updates when she runs into participants at the store or at Harvest Homecoming.

"Those relationships will never go away," she said. "I will continue to maintain those. But having new people that I'm interacting with that have had those similar experiences, that'll probably be the thing I miss the most."

Todd Spurgeon, a local attorney and past president of the Indiana State Bar Association, praised Granger in the release for taking all cases seriously and for treating attorneys and litigants with respect and empathy.

"Judge Granger redefined what it means to serve the public from the bench," he said.

Granger has also served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Clark and Floyd counties, worked in private practice and as an associate at a local firm, and taught business law at IU Southeast, according to the release.

Her work as judge included implementing the Odyssey Statewide Case Management System in Floyd County and developing the Floyd County Intensive Probation Program.

Granger ran unopposed as a Democrat in 2020.

Even before her announcement, some candidates showed interest in her spot.

As of earlier this month, Republicans Coy Travis and Max McCrite and Democrat Christina Knavely were among those who had announced campaigns.

When asked what kind of judge Floyd Superior Court 3 needs next, Granger said any court needs someone who can practice fairness at all times, listen and help people improve.

She believes the people who come before her know they need to change.

"It's always just a matter of willingness, acceptance, and that's where all the work is," she said. "And staying with it long enough as those things grow and develop.

"Any judge, in my opinion, would want to bring that to the table," she said.

Granger said she plans to spend time camping with her family, maintaining connections with Gold Star families, veterans and first responders, and performing music.

