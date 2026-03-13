Rural Indiana (3 of 4): The Local News Landscape

Local news plays a critical role in rural communities yet trust in media continues to evolve as alternative information sources grow, filling a gap left by widening news deserts. In this episode, we explore where, how, and why rural audiences consume journalism today and what influences their confidence or skepticism in the news. Jason Peifer discusses the drivers of trust, transparency, and hostility toward journalism. Suzannah Evans Comfort offers insights on how news reaches rural audiences and where gaps remain. With community context from Kyla Cox Deckard, we examine how media habits, digital divides, and shifting news ecosystems shape civic life in rural Indiana.

Jason Peifer is the Associate Dean of Graduate Affairs, Research, and Creative Activity, an associate professor of journalism in The Media School at Indiana University, and a former public radio professional. He teaches courses on media ethics, public opinion, political entertainment, and news literacy. His research focuses on public trust in journalism, uncertainty about civic institutions, and the impact of non-traditional news sources. His recent work examines hostility toward journalism and how different forms of journalistic transparency shape audience understanding.

Suzannah Evans Comfort is an associate professor of journalism in The Media School at Indiana University. Her research examines how journalism, advocacy organizations, and digital media shape public understanding of environmental issues, including climate change. A former editorial director for the international nonprofit Oceana, she is co-author of The Perfect Protein and author of a forthcoming book on the history of environmental journalism. At IU, she teaches journalism ethics, media literacy, and environmental and science communication.

Kyla Cox Deckard is the Interim Executive Director of the Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement. A lifelong Hoosier and native of Monroe County, Kyla is the former director of Leadership Bloomington-Monroe County and previously worked for the IU Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education.