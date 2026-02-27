Rural Indiana (1 of 4): Rural Resilience

What does resilience look like in rural Indiana, and how are local governments, nonprofits, and community members working together to build it? In this episode, we explore the economic, environmental, and social forces shaping rural life with experts who study resilience on the ground. Aaron Deslatte shares insights from his work on sustainable community development and local governance, while Kyla Cox Deckard discusses how the Center for Rural Engagement partners with communities to strengthen quality of life. Together, they help us understand the challenges rural areas face and the strategies that are helping them thrive.

Aaron Deslatte joined the Indiana University Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs as an assistant professor in 2019 and co-directs the Metropolitan Governance and Management Transitions Laboratory. His research focuses on the roles that public managers play in enhancing economic, environmental and social sustainability at the local and metropolitan level, with the goal of building cumulative knowledge which can help local governments advance sustainable economic and community development.

Kyla Cox Deckard is the Interim Executive Director of the Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement. A lifelong Hoosier and native of Monroe County, Kyla is the former director of Leadership Bloomington-Monroe County and previously worked for the IU Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education.