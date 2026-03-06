Rural Indiana (2 of 4): Rural Public Health

Rural communities often experience unique public health challenges, including limited access to care and higher rates of preventable health issues. In this episode, we focus on one of Indiana’s most pressing concerns: teen pregnancy in rural counties. Alison Greene and Catherine Sherwood-Laughlin share how Project UNITE brings community members, educators, and public health experts together to design interventions that work for rural families. With added perspective from the Center for Rural Engagement, we examine how evidence-based practices, community partnerships, and culturally responsive approaches can support healthier outcomes across Indiana’s rural regions.

Dr. Alison Greene is an associate professor at the School of Public Health-Bloomington in the Department of Applied Health Science. Her research areas include substance use disorders, evidence-based treatment, mental health, sexual health, and health education for youth.

Catherine Sherwood-Laughlin is a Clinical Professor in the IU School of Public Health Bloomington and Assistant Department Chair in Applied Health Science. Her teaching and applied research focus on sexual and reproductive health, healthy relationship education, and community-based interventions, particularly in rural Indiana. Sherwood-Laughlin’s work has been supported by numerous state and university grants, and she has received multiple awards for teaching, mentorship, and public health service.

Kyla Cox Deckard is the Interim Executive Director of the Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement. A lifelong Hoosier and native of Monroe County, Kyla is the former director of Leadership Bloomington-Monroe County and previously worked for the IU Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education.