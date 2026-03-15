Years to Burn

“The poem is a form of negotiation with what haunts us or to put it another way is the interior dialogue we have with our other selves and so far as what haunts us is in part who we are.” -- Carl Phillips

Joe's most recent publications include Mirror Box published in 2020 by Main St Rag Press and Distant Shores of a Split Second published in 2018 by Louisiana Literature Press. His work has appeared in Reunion: The Dallas Review, Hamilton Stone Review, The Inflectionist Review, Main Street Rag, In Parentheses, and Umbrella Factory.

Joseph lives in Bloomington, Indiana with his family.

