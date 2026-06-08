The Night of January 2, 2026
Antonia Matthew reads "The Night of January 2, 2026," "bombed building," "Jet Trail," and "Knitting Circle."
“Perhaps in dire and dangerous times like these all poetry can do is remind us where courage comes from. And if that’s the case maybe that’s enough.” - Ada Limon
Antonia grew up in England during World War II and has lived in Bloomington, Indiana since 1968. She has been a member of the writing group "Five Women Poets" since 1974, which has published three chapbooks and one CD.
She has published a chapbook, Journey, and written a play, Antonia’s Home Front, a transatlantic audio theater co-production of Political Art, London and the Writers Guild of Bloomington. It premiered on WFHB’s Fireside Theatre, October 9th, 2022. Antonia is a member of the Bloomington Writers Guild.