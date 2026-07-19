A Home for Jim’s Zombies
Peter Kaczmarczyk reads his poems “A Home For Jim’s Zombies” and “Mood For A Day.”
"Without the friends of my youth I would not be the person I am today. I would not trade those days for anything. These two poems are about that time."
Peter was raised in Massachusetts and now resides in Indiana. His writing is assisted by cats, who think they can write better than him by walking across the keyboard. Sometimes they do. Peter has published three chapbooks and one full length book, More Than a Whisper.