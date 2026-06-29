© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Poets Weave

Wolf Tours

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published June 29, 2026 at 11:02 AM EDT
Back view of young child with wild wolf in blurry background. Generative Ai
Firn
/
Adobe Stock

Writer Alyse Knorr reads from her book Wolf Tours, a surrealist novel-in-verse: “Day One,” “Wolf Tours Rules,” “Hunting Lesson,” and “Gratuity Not Included.”

“I am an instrument in the shape / of a woman trying to translate pulsations / into imagesfor the relief of the body / and the reconstruction of the mind.”  – Adrienne Rich, from “Planetarium”

Alyse is the author of six poetry collections and two video game history books. Her lyrics have been performed at Carnegie Hall and her poetry is permanently installed on a wall of the New York City Public Library's East Harlem branch. She serves as an associate professor of English at Regis University.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey