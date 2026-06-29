Wolf Tours

“I am an instrument in the shape / of a woman trying to translate pulsations / into imagesfor the relief of the body / and the reconstruction of the mind.” – Adrienne Rich, from “Planetarium”

Alyse is the author of six poetry collections and two video game history books. Her lyrics have been performed at Carnegie Hall and her poetry is permanently installed on a wall of the New York City Public Library's East Harlem branch. She serves as an associate professor of English at Regis University.