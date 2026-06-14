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The Poets Weave

Fireflies

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published June 14, 2026 at 3:51 PM EDT
Child Hands Holding Glass Jar with Glowing Fireflies at Dusk in Garden
Tetiana
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Antonia Matthew reads "Fireflies," "Rain," "Song," and "Storm Moon."

“Poetry wants us to be our free and best selves, open to wonder and open to making a life that matters – both big and small.” – Ada Limon

Antonia grew up in England during World War II and has lived in Bloomington, Indiana since 1968. She has been a member of the writing group "Five Women Poets" since 1974, which has published three chapbooks and one CD.

She has published a chapbook, Journey, and written a play, Antonia’s Home Front, a transatlantic audio theater co-production of Political Art, London and the Writers Guild of Bloomington. It premiered on WFHB’s Fireside Theatre, October 9th, 2022. Antonia is a member of the Bloomington Writers Guild.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey