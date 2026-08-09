© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Poets Weave

Postpartum

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published August 9, 2026 at 12:56 PM EDT
Newborn baby awake on bed spreading legs and arms, first week of life
Marco
/
Adobe Stock

Writer Alyse Knorr reads her poem from her book Ardor: “Post-Partum,” “Incompleteness Theorem,” “Eclipse,” and “Ode.”

“All who have stood in a mother’s hand are sure to die because they were born.” – Zhai Yongming

Alyse is the author of six poetry collections and two video game history books. Her lyrics have been performed at Carnegie Hall and her poetry is permanently installed on a wall of the New York City Public Library's East Harlem branch. She serves as an associate professor of English at Regis University.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey