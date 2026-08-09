Postpartum
Writer Alyse Knorr reads her poem from her book Ardor: “Post-Partum,” “Incompleteness Theorem,” “Eclipse,” and “Ode.”
“All who have stood in a mother’s hand are sure to die because they were born.” – Zhai Yongming
Alyse is the author of six poetry collections and two video game history books. Her lyrics have been performed at Carnegie Hall and her poetry is permanently installed on a wall of the New York City Public Library's East Harlem branch. She serves as an associate professor of English at Regis University.