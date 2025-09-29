© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Poets Weave

Seven Gen

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published September 28, 2025 at 3:46 PM EDT
“A poem begins as a lump in the throat. A sense of wrong. A homesickness. A love sickness.” – Robert Frost

Born and raised in Chicago, Janine Harrison is the author of Turning 50 on El Camino de Santiago, Weight of Silence, and If We Were Birds. Her work has appeared in Veils, Halos, Not Like the Rest of Us, Gyroscope Review, and Shackles: International Poetry on the Oppression and Empowerment of Women.

Janine lives in Highland, Indiana, and is a former Highland Poet Laureate.

On this edition of the Poets Weave, Janine Harrison reads an excerpt from her work "Seven Gen."

