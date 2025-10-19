© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.
The Poets Weave

Moonscape for a Child

Published October 19, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Line drawing of a woman blowing into the tail of a fish, or of a fish emerging from a woman's mouth...From book cover for Moonscape for a Child by Allie Rigby.
Courtesy of the poet

Allie Rigby reads "Nominare," "Signal," "Moonscape for a Child," "Mouse Fear," and "Gretel."

“So much of my writing life, I’m discovering, is about loosening what I know, or what I think I know.” –Ross Gay

Allie has roots in the chaparral and deserts of California. She is the author of Moonscape for a Child, published by Bored Wolves in 2024, and she’s a recipient of a Fulbright grant to Romania. Her writing explores health, climate change, ecology, and community, and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2020.

The Poets Weave