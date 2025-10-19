“So much of my writing life, I’m discovering, is about loosening what I know, or what I think I know.” –Ross Gay

Allie has roots in the chaparral and deserts of California. She is the author of Moonscape for a Child, published by Bored Wolves in 2024, and she’s a recipient of a Fulbright grant to Romania. Her writing explores health, climate change, ecology, and community, and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2020.