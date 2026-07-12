Hello, Walls

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein

Colleen is a Bloomington, Indiana-based author who believes writing is a healing force, and helps others feel empowered to share their stories. Among her publishing credits is the memoir, Dinner with Doppelgangers, and two poetry chapbooks, Animal Magnetism and Around the Bend. She is a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist candidate.