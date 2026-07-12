© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Poets Weave

Hello, Walls

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published July 12, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
sad woman sitting alone in a empty room
stokkete
/
Adobe Stock

Colleen Wells reads her poems “Hello, Walls,” “What it is,” “Reframing,” “The Wisdom of Fifty-one,” and “Checklist.”

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein

Colleen is a Bloomington, Indiana-based author who believes writing is a healing force, and helps others feel empowered to share their stories. Among her publishing credits is the memoir, Dinner with Doppelgangers, and two poetry chapbooks, Animal Magnetism and Around the Bend. She is a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist candidate.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey