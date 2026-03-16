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Noon Edition

How to get that perfect lawn and garden ready for this summer

By Patrick Beane
Published March 16, 2026 at 1:09 PM EDT
Even gardens can contribute to ecological niches.
Even gardens can contribute to ecological niches.

Friday is the first day of spring, which means Hoosiers will begin spending time on their lawns and in their gardens.

And while there’s still likely to be overnight freezes and the ground may not be quite ready, now is the time to prepare for questions such as: When is the best time to plant? What grows well in shade and what needs full sun? How do I prepare the soil, and how much should I mulch? What should I be doing this time of year, and how do I even get started?

On this week's Noon Edition, we’ll talk with lawn and garden experts about what grows best in Indiana, when is the best time to plant and what it takes to maintain that perfect lawn and garden.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.  

You can also record your questions and send them in through email. 

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Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane