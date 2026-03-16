How to get that perfect lawn and garden ready for this summer

Friday is the first day of spring, which means Hoosiers will begin spending time on their lawns and in their gardens.

And while there’s still likely to be overnight freezes and the ground may not be quite ready, now is the time to prepare for questions such as: When is the best time to plant? What grows well in shade and what needs full sun? How do I prepare the soil, and how much should I mulch? What should I be doing this time of year, and how do I even get started?

On this week's Noon Edition, we’ll talk with lawn and garden experts about what grows best in Indiana, when is the best time to plant and what it takes to maintain that perfect lawn and garden.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

