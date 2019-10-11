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Porchlight

Comics

By Tom Roznowski
Published March 20, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
They'll Do It Every Time
They'll Do It Every Time

In an age of instant access and gratification, the concept of a daily strip in a newspaper may seem completely out of rhythm. But it could be the reliability of the schedule, content, and form created a steadiness in the relationship between writer and reader. Same breakfast, same time, and the first thing one might read every morning after a glance at the headlines was a favorite comic strip. 

This was the regimentation that the 60’s cultural revolution mocked and opposed. The golden age of newsprint comics ended soon afterwards. So were the chains that got severed actually weighing the anchor?

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LuAnn Johnson
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