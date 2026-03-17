Luck of the Irish Published March 17, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT pc: pixabay.com No live scoreboard for this week's game. Check your answers at home with our playlist.Percy Grainger (1882-1961)Irish Tune from County DerryMelbourne Symphony, Geoffrey Simon, conductorFrédéric Chopin (1810-1849)Nocturne in F-sharp, Op. 15, No. 2Maria João Pires, pianoLudwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)6 National Airs with Variations, Op. 105: Paddy Whack, The Last Rose of SummerBéla Bánfalvi, violin; Sándor Falvai, pianoLeroy Anderson (1908-1975)Irish SuiteCynthia Fleming, violin, BBC Concert Orchestra, Leonard Slatkin, conductorGeorge Frideric Handel (1685-1759)Concerto Grosso No. 1 in F Op 6.Handel & Haydn SocietyAmy Beach (1867-1944)Symphony in e, Op. 32, 'Gaelic'Nashville Symphony Orchestra, Kenneth Schermerhorn, conductorJohn Ireland (1879-1962)Greater love hath no manFishell, Janette, organ; Nansteel, Deborah, alto; Jones, Jeremy, tenor, East Carolina University Chamber Singers, Daniel Bara, dir.Charles Villiers Stanford (1852-1924)Irish Rhapsody No. 5 in g, Op. 147tUlster Orchestra, Vernon Handley, conductorBehan, Brendan (1923–1964)The Auld TriangleThe Dubliners