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Ether Game

Luck of the Irish

Published March 17, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT
pc: pixabay.com

No live scoreboard for this week's game. Check your answers at home with our playlist.

Percy Grainger (1882-1961)

Irish Tune from County Derry

Melbourne Symphony, Geoffrey Simon, conductor

Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Nocturne in F-sharp, Op. 15, No. 2

Maria João Pires, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

6 National Airs with Variations, Op. 105: Paddy Whack, The Last Rose of Summer

Béla Bánfalvi, violin; Sándor Falvai, piano

Leroy Anderson (1908-1975)

Irish Suite

Cynthia Fleming, violin, BBC Concert Orchestra, Leonard Slatkin, conductor

George Frideric Handel (1685-1759)

Concerto Grosso No. 1 in F Op 6.

Handel & Haydn Society

Amy Beach (1867-1944)

Symphony in e, Op. 32, 'Gaelic'

Nashville Symphony Orchestra, Kenneth Schermerhorn, conductor

John Ireland (1879-1962)

Greater love hath no man

Fishell, Janette, organ; Nansteel, Deborah, alto; Jones, Jeremy, tenor, East Carolina University Chamber Singers, Daniel Bara, dir.

Charles Villiers Stanford (1852-1924)

Irish Rhapsody No. 5 in g, Op. 147t

Ulster Orchestra, Vernon Handley, conductor

Behan, Brendan (1923–1964)

The Auld Triangle

The Dubliners

Ether Game