Luck of the Irish

No live scoreboard for this week's game. Check your answers at home with our playlist.

Percy Grainger (1882-1961) Irish Tune from County Derry Melbourne Symphony, Geoffrey Simon, conductor

Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) Nocturne in F-sharp, Op. 15, No. 2 Maria João Pires, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) 6 National Airs with Variations, Op. 105: Paddy Whack, The Last Rose of Summer Béla Bánfalvi, violin; Sándor Falvai, piano

Leroy Anderson (1908-1975) Irish Suite Cynthia Fleming, violin, BBC Concert Orchestra, Leonard Slatkin, conductor

George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) Concerto Grosso No. 1 in F Op 6. Handel & Haydn Society

Amy Beach (1867-1944) Symphony in e, Op. 32, 'Gaelic' Nashville Symphony Orchestra, Kenneth Schermerhorn, conductor

John Ireland (1879-1962) Greater love hath no man Fishell, Janette, organ; Nansteel, Deborah, alto; Jones, Jeremy, tenor, East Carolina University Chamber Singers, Daniel Bara, dir.

Charles Villiers Stanford (1852-1924) Irish Rhapsody No. 5 in g, Op. 147t Ulster Orchestra, Vernon Handley, conductor

Behan, Brendan (1923–1964) The Auld Triangle The Dubliners

