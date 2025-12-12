© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
County opens warming stations ahead of frigid temperatures

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published December 12, 2025 at 2:14 PM EST
The downtown Bloomington fire station at 300 E. Fourth St.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The downtown Bloomington fire station at 300 E. Fourth St.

Monroe County is opening warming stations over the weekend and into Monday, as temperatures are expected to drop below zero and more snow is expected.

Justin Baker, Monroe County Deputy Director of Emergency Management, said the warming stations are opened when the wind chill falls into the negatives.

“We open them up to give people in the public an opportunity to go to a public place, to warm up and just get out of the elements for a short period of time,” he said.

The stations are open to anybody, including individuals experiencing homelessness. Food, showers, and areas for sleep are not available, and Baker recommends that people needing those services call Indiana 211 for assistance.

Warming stations are open Saturday to Monday.

Locations open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. :

  • Bloomington Fire Station 1
    • 300 E. 4th Street, Bloomington.
  • Ellettsville Fire Department Headquarters
    • 5080 West State Road 46, Ellettsville.
  • Monroe Fire Protection District – Perry
    • 3953 South Kennedy Drive, Bloomington.
  • Monroe Fire Protection District – Clear Creek
    • 9094 South Strain Ridge Road, Bloomington.
  • Monroe Fire Protection District – Indian Creek
    • 8019 South Rockport Road, Bloomington.
  • Monroe Fire Protection District – Bloomington
    • 5081 North Old State Road 37, Bloomington.
  • Monroe Fire Protection District – Van Buren
    • 2130 South Kirby Road, Bloomington.
  • Monroe Fire Protection District – Benton
    • 7606 E. State Road 45.

Locations open Saturday (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Sunday (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.), and Monday (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.):

  • Downtown Branch Library
    • 303 E. Kirkwood Avenue, Bloomington.
  • Southwest Branch Library
    • 890 W. Gordon Pike, Bloomington.
  • Ellettsville Branch Library
    • 600 W. Temperance Street, Ellettsville.
News FeaturedCity Limits
Eddie Stewart
Eddie Stewart
