2-4 inches of snow expected by Friday morning

Forecasters are predicting up to five inches of snow by Friday morning across south central Indiana.

There’s a winter weather advisory from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

National Weather Service officials say total snow accumulations should be two to four inches with some isolated higher amounts.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday.

Officials say to plan on hazardous road conditions during the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

Saturday will bring cold temperatures with more snow in the afternoon into the evening. Saturday night’s low could fall to 0 degrees. Sunday’s daytime high is forecast to be 9 degrees. The wind chill will be well below zero.