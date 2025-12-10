More snow, colder temperatures coming

Another round of accumulating snow is predicted, beginning Thursday night.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service say up to two inches of snow is possible by Friday morning. Some areas could see 4 inches.

The weather story Friday will be cold temperatures. Low single-digit temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday mornings. Winds could push wind chill temps well below zero.

High winds continue today with gusts of up to 45 mph possible. Rain will turn to flurries tonight before clearing tomorrow.

