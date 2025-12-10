© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
More snow, colder temperatures coming

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published December 10, 2025 at 1:54 PM EST
Greatest likelihood of 2 inches of snow or greater is currently along the I-74 corridor.
Greatest likelihood of 2 inches of snow or greater is currently along the I-74 corridor.

Another round of accumulating snow is predicted, beginning Thursday night.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service say up to two inches of snow is possible by Friday morning. Some areas could see 4 inches.

The weather story Friday will be cold temperatures. Low single-digit temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday mornings. Winds could push wind chill temps well below zero.

High winds continue today with gusts of up to 45 mph possible. Rain will turn to flurries tonight before clearing tomorrow.

Read more: Available shelters in Bloomington amid the winter season, donations needed for the winter

WFIU and WTIU reported delays and closings

Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News.
