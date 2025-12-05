New City Controller takes over next month

Bloomington will have a new City Controller next month.

Current controller Jessica McClellan will depart in late December and former Monroe County Councilmember Geoff McKim will take over in mid-January.

The controller’s office helps manage the city’s budgets and payrolls and ensures compliance with state and federal financial standards.

McKim has worked for over 25 years in government finance, technology, and administration. He also taught as an adjunct professor of information systems design at IU for nine years.

McKim said he likes the city’s transition to outcomes-based budgeting, which prioritizes input of city residents in making financial decisions.

“The city is really trying to be much more intentional about the way that they that they allocate money, and to make sure that it is directly tied to what residents want to see out of their government,” he said.

McClellan has served as controller for the last two years. According to a press release from the mayor’s office, McClellan is leaving “to pursue a new professional opportunity.”

McClellan served as Monroe County treasurer from 2017 to 2023 and ran for Indiana State Treasurer in 2022.