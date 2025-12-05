© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New City Controller takes over next month

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published December 5, 2025 at 3:03 PM EST
A photo portrait of a middle-aged man in a suit.
City of Bloomington
Former Monroe County Councilmember Geoff McKim will take over as City Controller in mid-January.

Bloomington will have a new City Controller next month.

Current controller Jessica McClellan will depart in late December and former Monroe County Councilmember Geoff McKim will take over in mid-January.

The controller’s office helps manage the city’s budgets and payrolls and ensures compliance with state and federal financial standards.

McKim has worked for over 25 years in government finance, technology, and administration. He also taught as an adjunct professor of information systems design at IU for nine years.

McKim said he likes the city’s transition to outcomes-based budgeting, which prioritizes input of city residents in making financial decisions.

“The city is really trying to be much more intentional about the way that they that they allocate money, and to make sure that it is directly tied to what residents want to see out of their government,” he said.

McClellan has served as controller for the last two years. According to a press release from the mayor’s office, McClellan is leaving “to pursue a new professional opportunity.”

McClellan served as Monroe County treasurer from 2017 to 2023 and ran for Indiana State Treasurer in 2022.  
Tags
News FeaturedCity Limits
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.