Bewitching Tunes

This hour, we’re getting into the spooky spirit by exploring the relationship between music and witchcraft in the historical imagination. The moral panic around witchcraft in Europe and its colonies lasted more than five centuries, and there’s plenty to listen to along the way. We’ll hear depictions of witches singing and dancing, music connected to famous witch trials, and tunes that transmit witchy folklore. On our featured release, a new complete recording of André Campra’s 1695 Requiem Mass from William Christie and Les Arts Florissants.

PLAYLIST

Everybody’s Tune

Les Witches

Alpha | ALPHA823 (2014)

Anonymous

Tr. 10 Pavane dan Vers (4:35)

Segment A:

Scotland’s Music

Mary McMaster

Linn Records | CKD008 (1992)

Anonymous

Tr. 5 “Pi li li liu”(1:23)

The Prince’s Almain

Nigel North

Naxos | 8.572178 (2010)

Robert Johnson

Tr. 7 The Witches’ Dance (1:42)

Waytes

Piffaro

Navona | NV5823 (2009)

Anonymous

Tr. 19 The second witch’s dance (2:10)

Witches and War-Whoops: Early New England Ballads

John Alison

Folkways FH 5211

Anonymous/John Alison

Tr. 4 Susanna Martin (3:48)

A Gift to be Simple

The Gregg Smith Singers

The Gift of Music | CCLCDG1136 (2004)

Henry Ainsworth

Tr.2 Psalm 100 (0:23)

The Topping Tooters of the Town

The City Musick

Avie Records | AV2364 (2017)

John Dowland

Tr. 18 Psalm 100: All people that on earth do dwell (2:23)

Das Buxheimer Orgelbuch, vol. 1

Joseph Payne

Naxos | 8.553466 (1995)

Anonymous

Tr. 26 Pange lingua gloriosi (1:33)

Oh Flanders free

Capilla Flamenca

Naxos | 8.554516 (2000)

Heinrich Isaac

Tr. 12 Innsbruck, ich muss dich lassen (4:38)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

All the World’s a Stage

Musica Donum Dei

The Gift of Music | CCLCDG1110 (2005)

Anonymous

Tr. 19 Masque of Queens: Witches Dance No. 1

Segment B:

Firminius Caron: Masses and Chansons

The Sound and the Fury, Sven Schwannberger

Fra Bernardo | FB1207302 (2012)

Firminius Caron

Tr. 2 Missa Accueilly m'a la belle: Kyrie (5:22)

Musique a la Chapelle Sixtine autour de 1490

Cut Circle, Jesse Rodin

Musique en Wallonie | MEW1265-66

Josquin Desprez

Tr. 1 Nardi Maria pistici (1:45)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas

La Risonanza, Coro Costanzo Porta, Fabio Bonizzoni

Challenge Classics | CC72737 (2016)

Henry Purcell

Tr. 10 Act II Scene 1: Wayward Sisters, you that fright (5:42)

Featured release:

Campra: Requiem & Miserere

Les Arts Florissants, William Christie

Pentatone PTC5187479 (2025)

André Campra

Tr. 3 III. Graduel (5:34)

Tr. 8 I. Miserere mei Deus (4:58)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal