A Medieval Christmas
Tired of jingle bells yet? This time of year, we are surrounded by Christmas music. This hour, you’ll hear even more, but we’re bringing you something a little different. We’re exploring Christmas music of another age – the medieval. Carols, chants, hymns – we’ll hear music from the Tallis Scholars, the Boston Camerata, and more. Plus, our featured release , from the ensemble Gesualdo Six, simply titled Christmas.
PLAYLIST
Christmas in Medieval England
Blue Heron
Blue Heron 2015 / B016FZAEFY
Tr. 1 Veni, Veni Emanuel (4:40)
Segment A:
English Medieval Christmas Music
The New York Pro Musica Antiqua
Tradition Records 1990 (rerelease) / B01MQG7LB7
Tr. 1 Nowell Sing We (2:21)
Tr. 3 Gloria/Alleluia (2:26)
Tr. 8 Make We Joy (2:27)
Gregorian Chants from Medieval Hungary, Vol. 1 - Christmas
Schola Hungarica
Hungaroton 2014 / B00L638X1S
Tr. 14 Te Deum laudamus (5:49)
Chant for Christmas from the Sarum Rite
The Tallis Scholars
Gimell 1988 / B077GYN2J9
Tr. 17 Salvator mundi, Domine (2:31)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
A Mediterranean Christmas
The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen
Warner Classics 2005 | 825646256068
Tr. 19 Borea/Cantiga No. 315, "Tant' aos peccadores a Virgen val de grado" (arr. J. Cohen) (excerpt of 9:33) (first minute is instrumental)
Segment B:
Christmas Carols and Motets
The Tallis Scholars
Gimell 2001 / B00005ATCY
Tr. 1 Angelus ad virginem (2:35)
Tr. 3 There is no rose (3:34)
Tr. 14 In dulci jubilo (3:40)
Hodie Christus Natus Est
The Boston Camerata
Harmonia Mundi 2021 | HMM905339DI
Anonymous
Tr. 4 Oiet-Virgines (3:27)
Tr. 17 “Dal ciel venne messo novello” (5:58)
Featured Release:
Christmas
Gesualdo Six, Owain Park
Hyperion 2019 / CDA 68299
Hans Leo Hassler
Tr. 14 Verbum caro factum est (2:23)
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Tr. 5 “The Promised Light of Life” (2:35)
Anonymous
Tr. 15 The Coventry Carol (2:56)