Harmonia

A Medieval Christmas

By Chelsey Belt,
Elizabeth Clark
Published December 11, 2025 at 8:55 PM EST
Image of baby Jesus in a manger with Mary and Joseph looking absolutely exhausted, from a medieval manuscript, the Sherbrooke Missal, originating in East Angelia, c. 1310, National Library of Wales.
National Library of Wales, Wikimedia Commons
Image from the Sherbrooke Missal, originating in East Angelia, c. 1310.

Tired of jingle bells yet? This time of year, we are surrounded by Christmas music. This hour, you’ll hear even more, but we’re bringing you something a little different. We’re exploring Christmas music of another age – the medieval. Carols, chants, hymns – we’ll hear music from the Tallis Scholars, the Boston Camerata, and more. Plus, our featured release , from the ensemble Gesualdo Six, simply titled Christmas.

PLAYLIST

Christmas in Medieval England
Blue Heron
Blue Heron 2015 / B016FZAEFY
Tr. 1 Veni, Veni Emanuel (4:40)

Segment A:

English Medieval Christmas Music
The New York Pro Musica Antiqua
Tradition Records 1990 (rerelease) / B01MQG7LB7
Tr. 1 Nowell Sing We (2:21)
Tr. 3 Gloria/Alleluia (2:26)
Tr. 8 Make We Joy (2:27)

Gregorian Chants from Medieval Hungary, Vol. 1 - Christmas
Schola Hungarica
Hungaroton 2014 / B00L638X1S
Tr. 14 Te Deum laudamus (5:49)

Chant for Christmas from the Sarum Rite
The Tallis Scholars
Gimell 1988 / B077GYN2J9
Tr. 17 Salvator mundi, Domine (2:31)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
A Mediterranean Christmas
The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen
Warner Classics 2005 | 825646256068
Tr. 19 Borea/Cantiga No. 315, "Tant' aos peccadores a Virgen val de grado" (arr. J. Cohen) (excerpt of 9:33) (first minute is instrumental)

Segment B:

Christmas Carols and Motets
The Tallis Scholars
Gimell 2001 / B00005ATCY
Tr. 1 Angelus ad virginem (2:35)
Tr. 3 There is no rose (3:34)
Tr. 14 In dulci jubilo (3:40)

Hodie Christus Natus Est
The Boston Camerata
Harmonia Mundi 2021 | HMM905339DI
Anonymous
Tr. 4 Oiet-Virgines (3:27)
Tr. 17 “Dal ciel venne messo novello” (5:58)

Featured Release:

Christmas
Gesualdo Six, Owain Park
Hyperion 2019 / CDA 68299
Hans Leo Hassler
Tr. 14 Verbum caro factum est (2:23)
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Tr. 5 “The Promised Light of Life” (2:35)
Anonymous
Tr. 15 The Coventry Carol (2:56)

Harmonia
