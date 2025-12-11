A Medieval Christmas

Tired of jingle bells yet? This time of year, we are surrounded by Christmas music. This hour, you’ll hear even more, but we’re bringing you something a little different. We’re exploring Christmas music of another age – the medieval. Carols, chants, hymns – we’ll hear music from the Tallis Scholars, the Boston Camerata, and more. Plus, our featured release , from the ensemble Gesualdo Six, simply titled Christmas.

PLAYLIST

Christmas in Medieval England

Blue Heron

Blue Heron 2015 / B016FZAEFY

Tr. 1 Veni, Veni Emanuel (4:40)

Segment A:

English Medieval Christmas Music

The New York Pro Musica Antiqua

Tradition Records 1990 (rerelease) / B01MQG7LB7

Tr. 1 Nowell Sing We (2:21)

Tr. 3 Gloria/Alleluia (2:26)

Tr. 8 Make We Joy (2:27)

Gregorian Chants from Medieval Hungary, Vol. 1 - Christmas

Schola Hungarica

Hungaroton 2014 / B00L638X1S

Tr. 14 Te Deum laudamus (5:49)

Chant for Christmas from the Sarum Rite

The Tallis Scholars

Gimell 1988 / B077GYN2J9

Tr. 17 Salvator mundi, Domine (2:31)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

A Mediterranean Christmas

The Boston Camerata, Joel Cohen

Warner Classics 2005 | 825646256068

Tr. 19 Borea/Cantiga No. 315, "Tant' aos peccadores a Virgen val de grado" (arr. J. Cohen) (excerpt of 9:33) (first minute is instrumental)

Segment B:

Christmas Carols and Motets

The Tallis Scholars

Gimell 2001 / B00005ATCY

Tr. 1 Angelus ad virginem (2:35)

Tr. 3 There is no rose (3:34)

Tr. 14 In dulci jubilo (3:40)

Hodie Christus Natus Est

The Boston Camerata

Harmonia Mundi 2021 | HMM905339DI

Anonymous

Tr. 4 Oiet-Virgines (3:27)

Tr. 17 “Dal ciel venne messo novello” (5:58)

Featured Release:

Christmas

Gesualdo Six, Owain Park

Hyperion 2019 / CDA 68299

Hans Leo Hassler

Tr. 14 Verbum caro factum est (2:23)

Cheryl Frances-Hoad

Tr. 5 “The Promised Light of Life” (2:35)

Anonymous

Tr. 15 The Coventry Carol (2:56)