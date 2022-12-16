Drive the Cold Winter Away: Music for the Winter Solstice

The longest and darkest of nights, the Winter Solstice has been an important waypost in the cycle of the year throughout the world since as early as the Stone Age. The astronomical component of the Solstice typically occurs on December 21st in the Northern Hemisphere, when the Earth’s North Pole reaches its maximum distance from the Sun.

Solstice night is traditionally observed with rituals celebrating the warmth of community and return of the light, with food, drink, fire, greenery, and of course festive song and dance. The symbolic rebirth of the sun inspires hope for springtime, fortifying the spirit against the bleak months ahead. Nothing drives the cold winter away quite like a rousing tune, so join us this hour for music in honor of the Winter Solstice.

PLAYLIST

Francesco Correa de Arauxo: Libro de tientos

InAlto

Ricercar 2022 | RIC435

Francesco Correa de Arauxo

D. 3 Tr. 1 Canto llano de la Inmaculada Concepcion de la Virgen Maria Señora nuestra (4:46)

Segment A:

Wintersongs

Kitka

Diaphonica 2004

Traditional

Tr. 1 Tec, Peleite, Zernju Zogtu (3:06)

The Christmas Revels: In celebration of the Winter Solstice

Lisle Kulbach

Revels Records 2005 | REVCD1078

Traditional

Tr. 1 Abbots Bromley Horn Dance (1:52)

The Naxos Book of Carols

Tonus Peregrinus

Naxos 2003 | 8.557330

Anonymous

Tr. 4 Verbum Patris umanatur (1:16)

Ceremonyes of Carolles

Psallite Women’s Choir

CRD Records 2008 | CRD3514

Benjamin Britten

Tr. 13 Wolcum yole! (1:22)

Nancy Hadden (arranger)

Tr. 2 Wolcum Yole (Verbum patris umanatur) (1:28)

The Holly and the Ivy

The Deller Consort

Vanguard Classics 1956/2006| ATM-CD-1665

Anonymous

Tr. 15 Boar’s Head Carol (1:47)

Sing we Noel

The Boston Camerata

Nonesuch 2005 | 603497102068

Traditional

Tr. 19 Gloucestershire Wassail (2:54)

For Pence and Spicy Ale

The Watersons

Topic Records 1975 – TSCD574

Traditional

Tr. 6 The Apple Tree Wassail (2:41)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Sing we Noel

The Boston Camerata

Nonesuch 2006 | 603497102068

Anonymous

Excerpt of Tr. 3 Angelus ad virginem (instrumental) (:59 excerpt of 1:33)

Segment B:

Salacious Chansons and Other Renaissance Ribaldry

New York Ensemble for Early Music’s Gleemen

MusicMasters 1981/| 717794357226

Henry VIII

Tr. 10 Green growth the holly (2:56)

On a Cold Winter’s Day

Quadriga Consort

Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 2013 | 886444087261

Traditional

Tr. 18 Deck the halls (2:22)

Traditional Songs for Tenor and Harp

Huw Rhys-Evans and Ieuan Jones

Claudio Records 1991/2018 | ClaudioCR4114-2

Traditional

Tr. 20 Nos galan (New year’s eve) (1:11) *

Philipp Dulichius: Sacred Motets

Weser-Renaissance Bremen

CPO 2012 | 777352-2

Philipp Dulichius

Tr. 17 Gaudens gaudebo in Domino à 7 (2:49)

Magnum Mysterium: Advent and Christmas music for Lute and Voice

Mignarda

Mignarda 2016 | MP011

Adrian Willaert

Tr. 9 In tua patientia (3:22)

An Elizabethan Christmas

Fretwork

Signum Classics 2021 | SIGCD680

Thomas Weelkes

Tr. 12 To Shorten Winter’s Sadnesse (2:34)

And the Glory Shone Around

The Rose Ensemble

Rose Records 2008 | Rose009

Traditional/Playford

Tr. 16 Drive the Cold Winter Away (3:01)

Featured Release:

The Castle of the Holly King: Secular Songs for the Yuletide

Shira Kammen

Bright Angel Records 2003

Traditional

Tr. 6 Cutty Wren (3:15)

Anonymous

Tr. 15 Bring us in good ale (2:57)

This episode originally aired December 19, 2022.