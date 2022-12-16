Drive the Cold Winter Away: Music for the Winter Solstice
The longest and darkest of nights, the Winter Solstice has been an important waypost in the cycle of the year throughout the world since as early as the Stone Age. The astronomical component of the Solstice typically occurs on December 21st in the Northern Hemisphere, when the Earth’s North Pole reaches its maximum distance from the Sun.
Solstice night is traditionally observed with rituals celebrating the warmth of community and return of the light, with food, drink, fire, greenery, and of course festive song and dance. The symbolic rebirth of the sun inspires hope for springtime, fortifying the spirit against the bleak months ahead. Nothing drives the cold winter away quite like a rousing tune, so join us this hour for music in honor of the Winter Solstice.
PLAYLIST
Francesco Correa de Arauxo: Libro de tientos
InAlto
Ricercar 2022 | RIC435
Francesco Correa de Arauxo
D. 3 Tr. 1 Canto llano de la Inmaculada Concepcion de la Virgen Maria Señora nuestra (4:46)
Segment A:
Wintersongs
Kitka
Diaphonica 2004
Traditional
Tr. 1 Tec, Peleite, Zernju Zogtu (3:06)
The Christmas Revels: In celebration of the Winter Solstice
Lisle Kulbach
Revels Records 2005 | REVCD1078
Traditional
Tr. 1 Abbots Bromley Horn Dance (1:52)
The Naxos Book of Carols
Tonus Peregrinus
Naxos 2003 | 8.557330
Anonymous
Tr. 4 Verbum Patris umanatur (1:16)
Ceremonyes of Carolles
Psallite Women’s Choir
CRD Records 2008 | CRD3514
Benjamin Britten
Tr. 13 Wolcum yole! (1:22)
Nancy Hadden (arranger)
Tr. 2 Wolcum Yole (Verbum patris umanatur) (1:28)
The Holly and the Ivy
The Deller Consort
Vanguard Classics 1956/2006| ATM-CD-1665
Anonymous
Tr. 15 Boar’s Head Carol (1:47)
Sing we Noel
The Boston Camerata
Nonesuch 2005 | 603497102068
Traditional
Tr. 19 Gloucestershire Wassail (2:54)
For Pence and Spicy Ale
The Watersons
Topic Records 1975 – TSCD574
Traditional
Tr. 6 The Apple Tree Wassail (2:41)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Sing we Noel
The Boston Camerata
Nonesuch 2006 | 603497102068
Anonymous
Excerpt of Tr. 3 Angelus ad virginem (instrumental) (:59 excerpt of 1:33)
Segment B:
Salacious Chansons and Other Renaissance Ribaldry
New York Ensemble for Early Music’s Gleemen
MusicMasters 1981/| 717794357226
Henry VIII
Tr. 10 Green growth the holly (2:56)
On a Cold Winter’s Day
Quadriga Consort
Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 2013 | 886444087261
Traditional
Tr. 18 Deck the halls (2:22)
Traditional Songs for Tenor and Harp
Huw Rhys-Evans and Ieuan Jones
Claudio Records 1991/2018 | ClaudioCR4114-2
Traditional
Tr. 20 Nos galan (New year’s eve) (1:11) *
Philipp Dulichius: Sacred Motets
Weser-Renaissance Bremen
CPO 2012 | 777352-2
Philipp Dulichius
Tr. 17 Gaudens gaudebo in Domino à 7 (2:49)
Magnum Mysterium: Advent and Christmas music for Lute and Voice
Mignarda
Mignarda 2016 | MP011
Adrian Willaert
Tr. 9 In tua patientia (3:22)
An Elizabethan Christmas
Fretwork
Signum Classics 2021 | SIGCD680
Thomas Weelkes
Tr. 12 To Shorten Winter’s Sadnesse (2:34)
And the Glory Shone Around
The Rose Ensemble
Rose Records 2008 | Rose009
Traditional/Playford
Tr. 16 Drive the Cold Winter Away (3:01)
Featured Release:
The Castle of the Holly King: Secular Songs for the Yuletide
Shira Kammen
Bright Angel Records 2003
Traditional
Tr. 6 Cutty Wren (3:15)
Anonymous
Tr. 15 Bring us in good ale (2:57)
This episode originally aired December 19, 2022.