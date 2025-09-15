Listening to Art: Behind Closed Doors

We’re continuing our "Listening to Art" series by exploring sixteenth- and seventeenth-century images of music making in elite private spaces. Depictions of household performances—the “original” chamber music—reflect a lot about the musical trends of their day. In some cases, we can even identify specific pieces that subjects are singing or playing. Join us as we experience the variety of sounds heard behind closed doors, from Jan Steen’s garden terrace to Henry VIII’s banquet hall. We’ll wrap up with a recent release by La Palatine devoted to Italian musicians working in Paris under Louis XIV.

Everybody’s Tune

Les Witches

Alpha | ALPHA823 (2014)

Anonymous

Tr. 13 Almande de symmerman [Manuscrit Susanne van Soldt, 1599] (4:46)

Segment A:

Mr. Arbeau's School of Dancing (1589), Vol. 1

Convivium Musicum

Musica Rediviva | MRCD001 (2011)

Claudin de Sermisy

Tr. 35 Jouyssance vous donneray (arr. S. Berger) (1:27)

Chansons Nouvelles

Virelai

Erato | 190296489754 (1998)

Claudin de Sermisy

Tr. 15 Jouyssance vous donneray (2:10)

The Garden of Early Delights

Andrew Lawrence-King and Pamela Thorby

Linn Records | BKD291 (2014)

Jacob van Eyck

Tr. 2 Der Fluyten Lust-hof, Book 1: Wat zal men op den Avond doen (4:08)

Servaas de Koninck: Love and drinking songs of the Netherlands

Dopo Emilio

Etcetera | 8718011614469 (1994)

Servaas de Koninck

Tr. 34 Trioos, Op. 4: No. 6. Louis Bourbon (:35)

Tr. 35 Hollandsche minne- en drinkliederen, Op. 3: Wech lompe zyt gy dol (1:03)

Ruckers me fecit Antverpiae - Music for Antwerp: Harpsichords and Virginals

Mario Sarecchia, Lieselot De Wilde

Etcetera | KTC1755 (2022)

Anonymous

Tr. 14 Wt de diepte o Heere (2:06)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Ruckers me fecit Antverpiae - Music for Antwerp Harpsichords and Virginals

Mario Sarecchia, Lieselot De Wilde

Etcetera | KTC1755 (2022)

Anonymous

Tr. 5 Almande de La nonette [Klavierbuch der Susanne van Soldt, 1590] (:59)

Segment B:

Viva Napoli

Doulce mémoire, Denis Raisin-Dadre

Naive | E8648 (2000)

Giovanni Nasco

Tr. 19 Vorria che tu cantassi (1:58)

Orlando Lassus

Tr. 14 Tu sai madonna mia (3:46)

Musica Reservata

Profeti della quinta, Dolce risonanza, Florian Wieninger

Pan Classics | PC10323 (2015)

Orlando di Lasso

Tr. 2 Dic mihi quem portas (3:30)

The Seven Penitential Psalms

Dufay Ensemble

Ars Musici | AM233530 (2013)

Orlando di Lasso

Tr. 35 De profundis clamavi ad te Domine (1:28)

Harry our King

Capella de la Torre; Katharina Bäuml

Carpe Diem | CD-16292 (2014)

Henry VIII

Tr. 17 Taunder naken a 3 (2:28)

Great Music from the Court of Henry VIII

Alamire, David Skinner

The Gift of Music | CCLCDG1148 (2006)

William Cornysh II

Tr. 2 Ah the sighs (2:32)

Traditional

Tr. 14 England be glad (2:00)

Featured release:

Dolce concento

La Palatine

Harmonia Mundi | HMA916120 (2025)

Jean-Baptiste Stuck

Tr. 19 Pur ti connobi (5:48)

Francesco Cavalli

Tr. 2 Fiamma ch'accesa fu (2:42)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal