Listening to Art: Behind Closed Doors
We’re continuing our "Listening to Art" series by exploring sixteenth- and seventeenth-century images of music making in elite private spaces. Depictions of household performances—the “original” chamber music—reflect a lot about the musical trends of their day. In some cases, we can even identify specific pieces that subjects are singing or playing. Join us as we experience the variety of sounds heard behind closed doors, from Jan Steen’s garden terrace to Henry VIII’s banquet hall. We’ll wrap up with a recent release by La Palatine devoted to Italian musicians working in Paris under Louis XIV.
PLAYLIST
Everybody’s Tune
Les Witches
Alpha | ALPHA823 (2014)
Anonymous
Tr. 13 Almande de symmerman [Manuscrit Susanne van Soldt, 1599] (4:46)
Segment A:
Mr. Arbeau's School of Dancing (1589), Vol. 1
Convivium Musicum
Musica Rediviva | MRCD001 (2011)
Claudin de Sermisy
Tr. 35 Jouyssance vous donneray (arr. S. Berger) (1:27)
Chansons Nouvelles
Virelai
Erato | 190296489754 (1998)
Claudin de Sermisy
Tr. 15 Jouyssance vous donneray (2:10)
The Garden of Early Delights
Andrew Lawrence-King and Pamela Thorby
Linn Records | BKD291 (2014)
Jacob van Eyck
Tr. 2 Der Fluyten Lust-hof, Book 1: Wat zal men op den Avond doen (4:08)
Servaas de Koninck: Love and drinking songs of the Netherlands
Dopo Emilio
Etcetera | 8718011614469 (1994)
Servaas de Koninck
Tr. 34 Trioos, Op. 4: No. 6. Louis Bourbon (:35)
Tr. 35 Hollandsche minne- en drinkliederen, Op. 3: Wech lompe zyt gy dol (1:03)
Ruckers me fecit Antverpiae - Music for Antwerp: Harpsichords and Virginals
Mario Sarecchia, Lieselot De Wilde
Etcetera | KTC1755 (2022)
Anonymous
Tr. 14 Wt de diepte o Heere (2:06)
Everybody’s Tune
Les Witches
Alpha | ALPHA823 (2014)
Anonymous
Tr. 7 Wt de diepte o Heere, 130 sallem [Manuscrit Susanne van Soldt, 1599] (3:08)
Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Ruckers me fecit Antverpiae - Music for Antwerp Harpsichords and Virginals
Mario Sarecchia, Lieselot De Wilde
Etcetera | KTC1755 (2022)
Anonymous
Tr. 5 Almande de La nonette [Klavierbuch der Susanne van Soldt, 1590] (:59)
Segment B:
Viva Napoli
Doulce mémoire, Denis Raisin-Dadre
Naive | E8648 (2000)
Giovanni Nasco
Tr. 19 Vorria che tu cantassi (1:58)
Orlando Lassus
Tr. 14 Tu sai madonna mia (3:46)
Musica Reservata
Profeti della quinta, Dolce risonanza, Florian Wieninger
Pan Classics | PC10323 (2015)
Orlando di Lasso
Tr. 2 Dic mihi quem portas (3:30)
The Seven Penitential Psalms
Dufay Ensemble
Ars Musici | AM233530 (2013)
Orlando di Lasso
Tr. 35 De profundis clamavi ad te Domine (1:28)
Harry our King
Capella de la Torre; Katharina Bäuml
Carpe Diem | CD-16292 (2014)
Henry VIII
Tr. 17 Taunder naken a 3 (2:28)
Great Music from the Court of Henry VIII
Alamire, David Skinner
The Gift of Music | CCLCDG1148 (2006)
William Cornysh II
Tr. 2 Ah the sighs (2:32)
Traditional
Tr. 14 England be glad (2:00)
Featured release:
Dolce concento
La Palatine
Harmonia Mundi | HMA916120 (2025)
Jean-Baptiste Stuck
Tr. 19 Pur ti connobi (5:48)
Francesco Cavalli
Tr. 2 Fiamma ch'accesa fu (2:42)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal