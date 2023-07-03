Come along with us on a musical pub crawl! We’ll hear from hard-partying musicians of the past and enjoy tunes about beer, tavern life, and the consequences of imbibing. Consider with us how drink features in love songs and how drunkenness is portrayed in opera. We’re still tapping history’s seemingly bottomless keg of drinking songs, so raise a glass and join the convivial chorus for a round of intoxicating early music. Then, our featured recording takes us outdoors for La Rêveuse’s Le Concert des Oiseaux and Le Carnival des Animaux en Péril, combining Baroque classics with birdsong and new works dedicated to animals facing extinction.

Everybody’s Tune: Music from the British Isles and Flanders, 17th century

Les Witches

Alpha | ALPHA823 (2014)

Anonymous

Disc 2 Tr. 10 Pavane dan Vers (4:46)

The Rose, the Lily, and the Whortleberry: Medieval Gardens

The Orlando Consort

Harmonia Mundi | HMU907398DI (2005)

Jacobus Clemens non Papa

Tr.23 Au ioly bocquet croist la violette “In the inviting grove grows the violet” (1:13)

Josquin Desprez: Tant vous aime

Doulce Memoire, Denis Raisin Dadre

Ricercar | RIC436 (2022)

Josquin Desprez

Tr. 15 El grillo (1:27)

Royal Delight: 17th C. Ballads and Dances

The King’s Noyse

Harmonia Mundi | HMX290737071DI (1993)

Traditional

Disc 1 Tr. 24 The Little Barley-Corne (3:32)

Disc 2 Tr. 23 Nottingham Ale (2:47)

Servaas de Koninck: Love and drinking songs of the Netherlands

Dopo Emilio

Etcetera | 8718011614469 (1994)

Servaas de Koninck

Tr. 31 Over zoete Nachtegaalen “Of sweet nightingales” (2:58)

Tr. 29 In het glaasjen of myn Tryntjen “In the glass of my tears” (1:00)

Robert Burns: The Complete Songs

Jim Reid

Linn Records | CKD811 (2015)

Traditional

Disc 1 Tr. 9 My love she's but a lassie yet (1:38)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

Servaas de Koninck: Love and drinking songs of the Netherlands

Dopo Emilio

Etcetera | 8718011614469 (1994)

Servaas de Koninck

Tr. 2 Trio, Op. 1: No. 11. Rigaudon (excerpt of 1:24)

Purcell: The Fairy Queen

The Sixteen, Harry Christophers

Coro | COR16005 (1991)

Henry Purcell

Disc 1 Tr. 7 Act I: Fill up the bowl, then… (Blindfolded Poet, Fairies, Chorus) (6:12)

Grantjoie: A Minstrel’s Journey

Strada

Analekta | AN28811 (1997)

Anonymous (Carmina Burana)

Tr. 6 In taberna quando sumus [When we’re in the tavern] (3:47)

Food, Wine & Song: Music and Feasting in Renaissance Europe

The Orlando Consort

Harmonia Mundi | HMU907314DI (2005)

Anonymous

Tr. 22 Trinkt und singt (1:36)

Music from the Time of Christian IV

Ulrik Cold, Lars Ulrik Mortensen, Rogers Covey-Crump, Jakob Lindberg

BIS | BIS-CD-391 (1988)

Soren Terkelsen

Tr. 18 En Dricke-Vise [A Drinking Song] (2:33)

Cancionero: Music for the Spanish Court 1470–1520

The Dufay Collective

Avie Records | AV0005 (2002)

Juan del Encina

Tr. 29 Hoy comamos y bebamos (2:21)

Heinrich Schütz: Madrigale & Hochzeitmusiken

Dresdner Kammerchor, Hans-Christoph Rademann

Carus | 04009350932777 (2018)

Heinrich Schütz

Tr. 8 Die Erde trinkt für sich, SWV 438 (2:03)

Le Concert des Oiseaux and Le Carnival des Animaux en Péril

La Rêveuse

Harmonia Mundi | HMM902709DI (2023)

Theodor Schwartzkopff

Tr. 3 Sonata al'imitatione del Rossignuolo e del Cucco (3:44) [ends with bird noises]

Vincent Bouchot

Tr. 14 Le Carnaval des animaux en péril: Prélude: Tristesse du Pangolin (3:12)

Michel Courette

Tr. 8 Pieces pour la Musette, Op. 5: Suite No. 1: VIII. Le Coucou (2:22)

This episode originally aired July 3, 2023.