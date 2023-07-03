Pub Crawl
Come along with us on a musical pub crawl! We’ll hear from hard-partying musicians of the past and enjoy tunes about beer, tavern life, and the consequences of imbibing. Consider with us how drink features in love songs and how drunkenness is portrayed in opera. We’re still tapping history’s seemingly bottomless keg of drinking songs, so raise a glass and join the convivial chorus for a round of intoxicating early music. Then, our featured recording takes us outdoors for La Rêveuse’s Le Concert des Oiseaux and Le Carnival des Animaux en Péril, combining Baroque classics with birdsong and new works dedicated to animals facing extinction.
PLAYLIST
Everybody’s Tune: Music from the British Isles and Flanders, 17th century
Les Witches
Alpha | ALPHA823 (2014)
Anonymous
Disc 2 Tr. 10 Pavane dan Vers (4:46)
Segment A:
The Rose, the Lily, and the Whortleberry: Medieval Gardens
The Orlando Consort
Harmonia Mundi | HMU907398DI (2005)
Jacobus Clemens non Papa
Tr.23 Au ioly bocquet croist la violette “In the inviting grove grows the violet” (1:13)
Josquin Desprez: Tant vous aime
Doulce Memoire, Denis Raisin Dadre
Ricercar | RIC436 (2022)
Josquin Desprez
Tr. 15 El grillo (1:27)
Royal Delight: 17th C. Ballads and Dances
The King’s Noyse
Harmonia Mundi | HMX290737071DI (1993)
Traditional
Disc 1 Tr. 24 The Little Barley-Corne (3:32)
Disc 2 Tr. 23 Nottingham Ale (2:47)
Servaas de Koninck: Love and drinking songs of the Netherlands
Dopo Emilio
Etcetera | 8718011614469 (1994)
Servaas de Koninck
Tr. 31 Over zoete Nachtegaalen “Of sweet nightingales” (2:58)
Tr. 29 In het glaasjen of myn Tryntjen “In the glass of my tears” (1:00)
Robert Burns: The Complete Songs
Jim Reid
Linn Records | CKD811 (2015)
Traditional
Disc 1 Tr. 9 My love she's but a lassie yet (1:38)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Servaas de Koninck: Love and drinking songs of the Netherlands
Dopo Emilio
Etcetera | 8718011614469 (1994)
Servaas de Koninck
Tr. 2 Trio, Op. 1: No. 11. Rigaudon (excerpt of 1:24)
Segment B:
Purcell: The Fairy Queen
The Sixteen, Harry Christophers
Coro | COR16005 (1991)
Henry Purcell
Disc 1 Tr. 7 Act I: Fill up the bowl, then… (Blindfolded Poet, Fairies, Chorus) (6:12)
Grantjoie: A Minstrel’s Journey
Strada
Analekta | AN28811 (1997)
Anonymous (Carmina Burana)
Tr. 6 In taberna quando sumus [When we’re in the tavern] (3:47)
Food, Wine & Song: Music and Feasting in Renaissance Europe
The Orlando Consort
Harmonia Mundi | HMU907314DI (2005)
Anonymous
Tr. 22 Trinkt und singt (1:36)
Music from the Time of Christian IV
Ulrik Cold, Lars Ulrik Mortensen, Rogers Covey-Crump, Jakob Lindberg
BIS | BIS-CD-391 (1988)
Soren Terkelsen
Tr. 18 En Dricke-Vise [A Drinking Song] (2:33)
Cancionero: Music for the Spanish Court 1470–1520
The Dufay Collective
Avie Records | AV0005 (2002)
Juan del Encina
Tr. 29 Hoy comamos y bebamos (2:21)
Heinrich Schütz: Madrigale & Hochzeitmusiken
Dresdner Kammerchor, Hans-Christoph Rademann
Carus | 04009350932777 (2018)
Heinrich Schütz
Tr. 8 Die Erde trinkt für sich, SWV 438 (2:03)
Featured Release:
Le Concert des Oiseaux and Le Carnival des Animaux en Péril
La Rêveuse
Harmonia Mundi | HMM902709DI (2023)
Theodor Schwartzkopff
Tr. 3 Sonata al'imitatione del Rossignuolo e del Cucco (3:44) [ends with bird noises]
Vincent Bouchot
Tr. 14 Le Carnaval des animaux en péril: Prélude: Tristesse du Pangolin (3:12)
Michel Courette
Tr. 8 Pieces pour la Musette, Op. 5: Suite No. 1: VIII. Le Coucou (2:22)
This episode originally aired July 3, 2023.