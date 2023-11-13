Bountiful Harvest Music
Join us this hour for a musical celebration of the harvest season. From pumpkins, corn stalks, and cool breezes to the more spiritual aspects of remembrance and mortality, we’ve got bushels of sixteenth- and seventeenth-century tunes to put you in an autumn mood. We’ll explore folk songs, madrigals, and masses inspired by hunting, foliage, and cool weather and take in poignant psalm settings for All Souls’ Day, and hear from composers including William Byrd, Ippolito Baccusi, and John Taverner.
On our featured recording, Baptiste Romain and Le Miroir de Musique introduce us to Antoine Gosswin, singer, violinist, and composer extraordinaire at the court of Emperor Maximilian II in Bavaria.
PLAYLIST
Tom & Will: Weelkes & Byrd 400 Years
The King’s Singers, Fretwork
Signum Classics | SIGCD731 (2023)
Thomas Weelkes
Tr. 7 What joy so true (4:46)
Segment A:
More Songs of the Revolution
Diane Taraz
Raisin Pie Music (BMI) 2023
Edward Johnson
Tr. 2. New England’s Annoyances (5:38)
Tom & Will: Weelkes & Byrd 400 Years
The King’s Singers, Fretwork
Signum Classics | SIGCD731 (2023)
William Byrd
Tr. 18 The leaves be green (4:36)
The Pastimes of the Villa in Each Season
Gruppo Vocale Àrsi and Tèsi, Tony Corradini
Tactus | TC590005 (2021)
Ippolito Baccusi
Tr. 12 Poi 'l dolce e bell’autunno (1:52)
Winter is Coming
English Consort of Viols, Forbury Consort, Musica Reservata of London, Sirinu, Cohen, Crumpler
Menuetto Classics | 0848033099741 (2020)
Anonymous
Tr. 7 Westron Wynde (3:42)
Western Wind
The Taverner Consort and Players, Andrew Parrott
Avie Records | AV2352 (2016)
John Taverner
Tr. 3 Mass, “The Western Wind,” Gloria (6:32)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
The Queen’s Goodnight
Chiarivari Agréable
Signum Classics | SIGCD020 (2005)
Anonymous
Tr. 18 The Scottish Huntsupe and Jigg (excerpt of 3:35)
Segment B:
The Hunt Is Up
The Playfords
Raumklang | RK3404D (2015)
Anonymous
Tr. 1 Hunting the hare (:50)
Tr. 2 The English Hunt's Up - The Hunt Is Up - O Sweet Oliver - An Old Hare Hoar - Wilson's Wilde (3:31)
The Tudors: Lo, Country Sports
Purcell Consort of Voices, Grayston Burgess
Decca | 00028948225637 (2017 rerelease of 1970)
John Bennet
Tr. 19 A Hunts up (1:28)
Court Jesters
Sirinu
Griffin Records | GRF-ED-4013 (2016)
William Cornysh II
Tr. 23 Blow thy horn, hunter (2:08)
Madrigals of Madness
Calmus Ensemble
Carus | 04009350933873 (2014)
Orlando Gibbons
Tr. 1 What is our life? (4:31)
Orlando di Lasso: Psalms
Die Singphoniker
CPO | 555264-2 (2019)
Orlando di Lasso
D 2, Tr. 8 De profundis clamavo ad te, Domine (2:56)
Featured Release:
Antoine Gosswin: Selected Works
Le Miroir de Musique, Baptiste Romain
Ricercar | RIC450 (2023)
Antoine Gosswin
Tr. 2 Eolo crudel come turbasti l'onde (4:06)
Tr. 5 Der Wein, der schmeckt mir also wohl (1:55)
Tr.1 Ist keiner hie, der spricht zu mir” (1:16)