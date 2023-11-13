Bountiful Harvest Music

Join us this hour for a musical celebration of the harvest season. From pumpkins, corn stalks, and cool breezes to the more spiritual aspects of remembrance and mortality, we’ve got bushels of sixteenth- and seventeenth-century tunes to put you in an autumn mood. We’ll explore folk songs, madrigals, and masses inspired by hunting, foliage, and cool weather and take in poignant psalm settings for All Souls’ Day, and hear from composers including William Byrd, Ippolito Baccusi, and John Taverner.

On our featured recording, Baptiste Romain and Le Miroir de Musique introduce us to Antoine Gosswin, singer, violinist, and composer extraordinaire at the court of Emperor Maximilian II in Bavaria.

PLAYLIST

Tom & Will: Weelkes & Byrd 400 Years

The King’s Singers, Fretwork

Signum Classics | SIGCD731 (2023)

Thomas Weelkes

Tr. 7 What joy so true (4:46)

Segment A:

More Songs of the Revolution

Diane Taraz

Raisin Pie Music (BMI) 2023

Edward Johnson

Tr. 2. New England’s Annoyances (5:38)

Tom & Will: Weelkes & Byrd 400 Years

The King’s Singers, Fretwork

Signum Classics | SIGCD731 (2023)

William Byrd

Tr. 18 The leaves be green (4:36)

The Pastimes of the Villa in Each Season

Gruppo Vocale Àrsi and Tèsi, Tony Corradini

Tactus | TC590005 (2021)

Ippolito Baccusi

Tr. 12 Poi 'l dolce e bell’autunno (1:52)

Winter is Coming

English Consort of Viols, Forbury Consort, Musica Reservata of London, Sirinu, Cohen, Crumpler

Menuetto Classics | 0848033099741 (2020)

Anonymous

Tr. 7 Westron Wynde (3:42)

Western Wind

The Taverner Consort and Players, Andrew Parrott

Avie Records | AV2352 (2016)

John Taverner

Tr. 3 Mass, “The Western Wind,” Gloria (6:32)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

The Queen’s Goodnight

Chiarivari Agréable

Signum Classics | SIGCD020 (2005)

Anonymous

Tr. 18 The Scottish Huntsupe and Jigg (excerpt of 3:35)

Segment B:

The Hunt Is Up

The Playfords

Raumklang | RK3404D (2015)

Anonymous

Tr. 1 Hunting the hare (:50)

Tr. 2 The English Hunt's Up - The Hunt Is Up - O Sweet Oliver - An Old Hare Hoar - Wilson's Wilde (3:31)

The Tudors: Lo, Country Sports

Purcell Consort of Voices, Grayston Burgess

Decca | 00028948225637 (2017 rerelease of 1970)

John Bennet

Tr. 19 A Hunts up (1:28)

Court Jesters

Sirinu

Griffin Records | GRF-ED-4013 (2016)

William Cornysh II

Tr. 23 Blow thy horn, hunter (2:08)

Madrigals of Madness

Calmus Ensemble

Carus | 04009350933873 (2014)

Orlando Gibbons

Tr. 1 What is our life? (4:31)

Orlando di Lasso: Psalms

Die Singphoniker

CPO | 555264-2 (2019)

Orlando di Lasso

D 2, Tr. 8 De profundis clamavo ad te, Domine (2:56)

Featured Release:

Antoine Gosswin: Selected Works

Le Miroir de Musique, Baptiste Romain

Ricercar | RIC450 (2023)

Antoine Gosswin

Tr. 2 Eolo crudel come turbasti l'onde (4:06)

Tr. 5 Der Wein, der schmeckt mir also wohl (1:55)

Tr.1 Ist keiner hie, der spricht zu mir” (1:16)