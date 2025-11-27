Bonnie Scotland

When it comes to the early music of Britain, Tudor England tends to dominate the historical imagination. But there was plenty going on north of the border, as we’ll hear this hour. We’re exploring over five centuries of music in and about Scotland, from the legacies of Scottish Church and court composers to historical reflections of living folk traditions. We’ll hear rarely heard gems of Celtic rite chant, heartfelt ballads, and snappy dance tunes. We’ll dip back down south for a featured release by Robin Pharo and Ensemble Près de votre Oreille, celebrating the extraordinary sounds of William Lawes.

On the Banks of Helicon

The Baltimore Consort

Sono Luminus | DOR-90139 (1990)

Estienne Du Tertre

Tr. 21 Branles d'Ecosse (4:33)

Segment A:

Carmina Celtica

Canty

Linn Records | CKD378 (2009)

Anonymous

Tr. 16 Sacrosanctam Kentegernus (1:51)

Scotland’s Music: Selected Works from the History of Scotland’s Music (various artists)

Cappella Nova, Alan Taverner

Linn Records | CKD008 (1992)

Anonymous

Tr. 4 O Columba (2:08)

Scotland’s Music: Selected Works from the History of Scotland’s Music (various artists)

Schola Cantorum Basiliensis

Linn Records | CKD008 (1992)

Anonymous

Tr. 9 Kyrie (3:46)

Carmina Celtica

Canty

Linn Records | CKD378 (2009)

Anonymous

Tr. 9 Inviolata, integra et casta es, Maria (2:48)

The Story of British Classical Music

Capella Nova, Alan Taverner

Naxos Educational | 8.558193-94 (2006)

Robert Carver

Tr. 4 Missa Dum sacrum mysterium: Sanctus (beginning) (2:48)

Greysteil

Rob MacKillop, William Taylor, Andy Hunter, Paul Rendell

Sono Luminus | DIS-80141 (1997)

Anonymous

Tr. 8 No. 3. Canon (1:18)

A Songbook for Isabella

Musica Antiqua of London, Philip Thorby

Signum Classics | SIGCD039

Johannes Ockeghem

Tr. 4 Prenez sur moi (3:19)

Mungrel Stuff

Concerto Caledonia

Linn Records | CKD140 (2001)

Francesco Barsanti, arranged by David McGuinness

Tr. 13 Johnnie Faa

Segment B:

On the Banks of Helicon

The Baltimore Consort

Sono Luminus | DOR-90139 (1990)

Pierre Cadéac

Tr. 11 Our Father God celestial (5:33)

The Scottish Lute

Ronn McFarlane

Sono Luminus | DOR-90129 (1990)

Anonymous

Tr. 19 I will not goe to my bed till I suld die (1:02)

Musick Fyne

Mary Enid Haines, Terry McKenna

EBS Recording | EBS6006 (2024)

Anonymous

Tr. 9 I'll Never Leave Thee (2:33)

Adew Dundee

The Baltimore Consort

Sono Luminus | DOR-90314 (2003)

Anonymous

Tr. 5 A New Scotch Song of Catherin Logy (2:44)

Mungrel Stuff

Concerto Caledonia

Linn Records | CKD140 (2001)

Francesco Barsanti

Tr. 12 Gilderoy: The Highland Laddie: Clout the Cauldron (5:10)

Featured release:

Lighten mine eies

Ensemble Près de votre Oreille, Robin Pharo

HMM905391 (2025)

William Lawes

Tr. 15 How long will thou forget me, O Lord, for ever? (2:03)

Tr. 14 Harp Consort No. 10 in G Minor - Paven on a them by Coprario (4:13)

Tr. 17 In resurrectione tua Domine (2:38)

