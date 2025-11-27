Bonnie Scotland
When it comes to the early music of Britain, Tudor England tends to dominate the historical imagination. But there was plenty going on north of the border, as we’ll hear this hour. We’re exploring over five centuries of music in and about Scotland, from the legacies of Scottish Church and court composers to historical reflections of living folk traditions. We’ll hear rarely heard gems of Celtic rite chant, heartfelt ballads, and snappy dance tunes. We’ll dip back down south for a featured release by Robin Pharo and Ensemble Près de votre Oreille, celebrating the extraordinary sounds of William Lawes.
PLAYLIST
On the Banks of Helicon
The Baltimore Consort
Sono Luminus | DOR-90139 (1990)
Estienne Du Tertre
Tr. 21 Branles d'Ecosse (4:33)
Segment A:
Carmina Celtica
Canty
Linn Records | CKD378 (2009)
Anonymous
Tr. 16 Sacrosanctam Kentegernus (1:51)
Scotland’s Music: Selected Works from the History of Scotland’s Music (various artists)
Cappella Nova, Alan Taverner
Linn Records | CKD008 (1992)
Anonymous
Tr. 4 O Columba (2:08)
Scotland’s Music: Selected Works from the History of Scotland’s Music (various artists)
Schola Cantorum Basiliensis
Linn Records | CKD008 (1992)
Anonymous
Tr. 9 Kyrie (3:46)
Carmina Celtica
Canty
Linn Records | CKD378 (2009)
Anonymous
Tr. 9 Inviolata, integra et casta es, Maria (2:48)
The Story of British Classical Music
Capella Nova, Alan Taverner
Naxos Educational | 8.558193-94 (2006)
Robert Carver
Tr. 4 Missa Dum sacrum mysterium: Sanctus (beginning) (2:48)
Greysteil
Rob MacKillop, William Taylor, Andy Hunter, Paul Rendell
Sono Luminus | DIS-80141 (1997)
Anonymous
Tr. 8 No. 3. Canon (1:18)
A Songbook for Isabella
Musica Antiqua of London, Philip Thorby
Signum Classics | SIGCD039
Johannes Ockeghem
Tr. 4 Prenez sur moi (3:19)
Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Mungrel Stuff
Concerto Caledonia
Linn Records | CKD140 (2001)
Francesco Barsanti, arranged by David McGuinness
Tr. 13 Johnnie Faa
Segment B:
On the Banks of Helicon
The Baltimore Consort
Sono Luminus | DOR-90139 (1990)
Pierre Cadéac
Tr. 11 Our Father God celestial (5:33)
The Scottish Lute
Ronn McFarlane
Sono Luminus | DOR-90129 (1990)
Anonymous
Tr. 19 I will not goe to my bed till I suld die (1:02)
Musick Fyne
Mary Enid Haines, Terry McKenna
EBS Recording | EBS6006 (2024)
Anonymous
Tr. 9 I'll Never Leave Thee (2:33)
Adew Dundee
The Baltimore Consort
Sono Luminus | DOR-90314 (2003)
Anonymous
Tr. 5 A New Scotch Song of Catherin Logy (2:44)
Mungrel Stuff
Concerto Caledonia
Linn Records | CKD140 (2001)
Francesco Barsanti
Tr. 12 Gilderoy: The Highland Laddie: Clout the Cauldron (5:10)
Featured release:
Lighten mine eies
Ensemble Près de votre Oreille, Robin Pharo
HMM905391 (2025)
William Lawes
Tr. 15 How long will thou forget me, O Lord, for ever? (2:03)
Tr. 14 Harp Consort No. 10 in G Minor - Paven on a them by Coprario (4:13)
Tr. 17 In resurrectione tua Domine (2:38)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal