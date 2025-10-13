Pitch Perfect: Temperaments

This hour, we’re hitting all the right notes—as we explore the world of tuning systems from Pythagorean to the first temperaments of the Renaissance, which allowed musicians to go beyond the limitations of a single mode. The Renaissance was a time of musical discovery where musicians were experimenting with harmonic lines as well as instrumental tunings and temperaments, and we’ll hear works by Guillaume de Machaut, Claudio Monteverdi, Orlando Gibbons, and J.S. Bach. Plus, we’ll explore the monastic lifestyle with the Brabant Ensemble’s recording A Monk's Life, directed by Stephen Rice.

PLAYLIST

Perotin

The Hilliard Ensemble

ECM Records 1989 \ 00042283775121

Anonymous

Track 4: O maria virginei [Conductus, France, 13th Century] (4:50)

Segment A:

Messe de Notre Dame

The Hilliard Ensemble

Hyperion 1989

Guillaume de Machaut

T.1 Kyrie (05:46)

T.2 Gloria (04:11)

Parthenia

Alina Rotaru

Sono Luminus 2016 / DSL-92208

Orlando Gibbons

T.18: Pavan (05:57)

T.19: Galliard (02:18)

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Parthenia

Alina Rotaru

Sono Luminus 2016 / DSL-92208

Orlando Gibbons

T.17: Fantasia a 4 (excerpt of 05:58)

Segment B:

L'Orfeo

Taverner Consort and Players

Avie Records / AV2278 / Naxos 2013

Claudio Monteverdi

T.2: Prologo: Dal mio Permesso amato a voi ne vengo (La Musica) (06:12)

J.S. Bach: Keyboard Works, Vol. 15: Toccatas, BWV 910-916

Mart Galling [correction: Martin Galling]

VOX 2024 / VOX-NX-2586

T.1: Prelude No. 1 in C Major, BWV 846 (02:20)

T.2: Fugue No. 1 in C Major, BWV 846 (01:57)

J. S. Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I

Matthew Dirst, harpsichord

Acis 2024 / APL: 54117

D.1 Tr. 17 Prelude No. 9 in E Major, BWV 854 (1:29)

D.1 Tr. 18 Fugue No. 9 in E Major, BWV 854 (1:31)

Featured Release:

A Monk’s Life

The Brabant Ensemble

Hyperion Records 2024

Track 1: Lassus: Sponsa Dei: I. Sponsa Dei (3:30)

Track 13:Ammon: Sacrificate sacrificium iustitiae: I. (1:51)

Track 25:Reiner: Veni Creator Spiritus (2:26)

Track 28:Clemens non Papa: In te Domine speravi (5:47)