Today, the Thanksgiving holiday can mean many things to a multitude of people, but this was not necessarily the case for those who celebrated it over two hundred years ago. This hour, we sample some of the music one might have heard at Thanksgiving in early America. From Spanish settlers in Florida to Moravians in North Carolina to the father of American Choral music, we’ll hear songs of thanks and praise. Plus, our featured release showcases music brought to the new world by the passengers on the Mayflower.

PLAYLIST



MUSIC TRACK

William Lawes – Consort Music

Fretwork

Warner Classics 2005/ B013QDBVWS

William Lawes

Tr. 16 Fantasie for 3 Lyra Viols, VdGS No. 573 (4:49)



Segment A:



MUSIC TRACKS

Home to Thanksgiving: Songs of Thanks and Praise

Paul Hillier and various ensembles

HMX 1992/1994/1995/1996/1998 /B000QQWFYC

[His Majestie’s Clerkes; Goostly Psalmes/Anglo-American Psalmody 1550-1800]

Tr. 1: Rainbow / ’Tis by thy strength the mountains stand – Timothy Swan (2:00)

Tr. 2: Colchester / O ‘twas a joyful sound to hear – William Tans’ur (1:30)

[Theatre of Voices; Carols from the Old and New Worlds, vol. 1]

Tr. 3: The Apple Tree – Jeremiah Ingalls (2:20)

[His Majestie’s Clerkes; Goostly Psalmes/Anglo-American Psalmody 1550-1800]

Tr. 5: Schenectady / From all that dwells below the skies – Nehemiah Shumway (1:08)

Tr. 12: Worcester / How beauteous are their feet – Abraham Wood (1:57)

[Theatre of Voices; Carols from the Old and New Worlds, vol. 2]

Tr. 17: Give good gifts one to another – Mount Lebanon hymnal, New York, 1893 (1:38)



MUSIC TRACKS

Lost Music of Early America

Music of the Moravians

Boston Baroque/Martin Pearlman

Telarc 1998 / B00000C2HQ

Tr. 20: Hymn Kommt, danket dem Helden (1:14)

Tr. 21: Das ist ein Tag - Christian Gregor (:46)

Tr. 22: Ich will immer harren - Johann Friedrich Peter (1:27)

Tr. 24: Die Frucht des Geistes ist Liebe – Johann Christian Geisler (2:12)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal



:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:



MUSIC TRACK

Viva Napoli

Doulce memoire/Denis Raisin-Dadre

Astree 2000 / B00004SZ38

Tr. 18: Bizzaria d’amore, Furioso EXCERPT (2:36)



Segment B:



MUSIC TRACKS

Home to Thanksgiving: Songs of Thanks and Praise

Paul Hillier and various ensembles

HMX 1992/1994/1995/1996/1998 / B000QQWFYC

William Billings

[His Majestie’s Clerkes; “A Land Of Pure Delight,” William Billings]

Tr. 6: Thanksgiving Anthem O praise the Lord of Heaven (4:25)

Tr. 11: Jordan / There is a Land of pure Delight (2:52)

[His Majestie’s Clerkes; Goostly Psalmes/Anglo-American Psalmody 1550-1800]

Tr. 18: Chester / Let the tyrants shake their iron rod (2:15)



MUSIC TRACK

An American Journey: Bound for the Promised Land

The Waverly Consort/Michael Jaffee

Angel 1996 / B000002SLU

Tr. 3: The Promised Land/The Traveller (4:07)



MUSIC TRACK

Home to Thanksgiving: Songs of Thanks and Prai se

Paul Hillier and various ensembles

HMX 1992/1994/1995/1996/1998 / B000QQWFYC

Tr. 19: Evening Hymn The day is past and gone(3:48)

Featured Release:



MUSIC TRACK

They that in Ships to the Sea down go: Music for the Mayflower

Passamezzo

Resonus Classics 2020 / B087C7ZGTX

Anon. (ed. Henry Ainsworth)

Tr. 20 Psalm 107 (3:01)

Tr. 5 The Lamentation (3:51)