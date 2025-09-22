“The Best Hand in England”: Orlando Gibbons

We’re honoring the life and work of Orlando Gibbons, who died 400 years ago in 1625. Gibbons was a preeminent keyboardist and composer in late Renaissance England. He joined the prestigious Chapel Royal when he was around nineteen years old. His prowess at the keyboard was such that when he passed at the age of 41, he was described as having had (in the parlance of his time) . . . quote “the best finger of the age,” and the “best hand in England.”

Through his music, we’ll commemorate royal events, observe a church service, and shop at the London Street market. Plus, our featured release is from Boston Camerata, which observed its 70th anniversary during the 2024–2025 concert season.

PLAYLIST

Tallis · Byrd · Gibbons

Friederike Chylek

Oehms Classics 2023 | OC1727

Orlando Gibbons

Tr. 13 Fantasia in C Major (Musica Britannica, Vol. 20, No. 14) (3:15)

Tr. 4 Lincoln's Inn mask (Musica Britannica, Vol. 20, No. 44) (1:25)

Segment A:

Orlando Gibbons: Madrigals & Motets 1612

The Consort of Musicke

Decca 1975 | 00028948710096

Orlando Gibbons

From First Set of Madrigals and Mottets (1612)

Tr. 8: The First Set of Madrigals and Mottets: “Farewell all joys” (2:29)

Gibbons: Consorts for Viols

Phantasm

Linn Records 2014 | BKD 486

Orlando Gibbons

From Fantasies of Three Parts (c. 1618–c. 1621/2)

Tr. 16: Fantasies a3: Fantasy 4, MB 10 (2:34)

Byrd: Consort and Keyboard Music, Songs and Anthems

Rose Consort of Viols; Red Byrd

Naxos 1994 | 8.550604

William Byrd

Tr. 10: Fair Britain isle (5:49)

Bach · Bull · Byrd · Gibbons · Hassler · Pachelbel · Ritter · Strogers

Gustav Leonhardt

Alpha | ALPHA317

John Bull

Tr. 6: Bull’s Goodnight, MB 143 (3:30)

Elizabethan Virginals Music

Sophie Yates

Chandos 2003 | CHAN0699

Orlando Gibbons

Tr. 5: Parthenia: “The Queenes Command” (1:26)

Tallis · Byrd · Gibbons

Friederike Chylek

Oehms Classics 2023 | OC1727

Orlando Gibbons

Tr. 11: Whoop, do me no harm good man (1:33)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Tallis · Byrd · Gibbons

Friederike Chylek

Oehms Classics 2023 | OC1727

Orlando Gibbons

Tr. 7: Nann’s Mask or French Alman (excerpt of 1:16)

Segment B:

In Chains of Gold, Vol. 1

Fretwork; His Majesty’s Sagbutts & Cornetts; Magdalena Consort (dir. Peter Harvey); William Hunt

Signum Classics 2017 | SIGCD511

Orlando Gibbons

Tr. 15: Lord, grant grace (2:59)

Orlando Gibbons: Keyboard Works

Stephen Farr

Resonus Classics 2025 | RES10355

Orlando Gibbons

Tr. 1: Fantasia for Double Organ, MB 7 (5:21)

Orlando Gibbons: Anthems, Madrigals and Fantasies & Thomas Morley: Madrigals

Deller Consort; Schola Cantorum Basiliensis; August Wenzinger

Deutsche Grammophon 2007 | 00028947770916

Orlando Gibbons

Tr. 1: The cries of London: 1. “God give you good morrow” (4:40)

Passion & Resurrection: Music Inspired by Holy Week

Stile Antico

Harmonia Mundi 2013 | HMU 807555 DI

Orlando Gibbons

Tr. 12: I am the Resurrection and the Life (4:21)

Featured release:

Musique Judeo-Baroque

Boston Camerata; Joel Cohen

Harmonia Mundi 2001 | HMA1951021DI

Louis Saladin

Tr. 1: Canticum hebraicum: Prelude: Duo: Ashir le'eli - Air et duo: Nismecha yachad (2:53)

Tr. 2: Canticum hebraicum: Chorus: Shelach Tishbi (4:10)

Tr. 4: Canticum hebraicum: Gavotte - Chorus: Ya'aleb v'yatsliach (2:06)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

