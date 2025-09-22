“The Best Hand in England”: Orlando Gibbons
We’re honoring the life and work of Orlando Gibbons, who died 400 years ago in 1625. Gibbons was a preeminent keyboardist and composer in late Renaissance England. He joined the prestigious Chapel Royal when he was around nineteen years old. His prowess at the keyboard was such that when he passed at the age of 41, he was described as having had (in the parlance of his time) . . . quote “the best finger of the age,” and the “best hand in England.”
Through his music, we’ll commemorate royal events, observe a church service, and shop at the London Street market. Plus, our featured release is from Boston Camerata, which observed its 70th anniversary during the 2024–2025 concert season.
PLAYLIST
Tallis · Byrd · Gibbons
Friederike Chylek
Oehms Classics 2023 | OC1727
Orlando Gibbons
Tr. 13 Fantasia in C Major (Musica Britannica, Vol. 20, No. 14) (3:15)
Tr. 4 Lincoln's Inn mask (Musica Britannica, Vol. 20, No. 44) (1:25)
Segment A:
Orlando Gibbons: Madrigals & Motets 1612
The Consort of Musicke
Decca 1975 | 00028948710096
Orlando Gibbons
From First Set of Madrigals and Mottets (1612)
Tr. 8: The First Set of Madrigals and Mottets: “Farewell all joys” (2:29)
Gibbons: Consorts for Viols
Phantasm
Linn Records 2014 | BKD 486
Orlando Gibbons
From Fantasies of Three Parts (c. 1618–c. 1621/2)
Tr. 16: Fantasies a3: Fantasy 4, MB 10 (2:34)
Byrd: Consort and Keyboard Music, Songs and Anthems
Rose Consort of Viols; Red Byrd
Naxos 1994 | 8.550604
William Byrd
Tr. 10: Fair Britain isle (5:49)
Bach · Bull · Byrd · Gibbons · Hassler · Pachelbel · Ritter · Strogers
Gustav Leonhardt
Alpha | ALPHA317
John Bull
Tr. 6: Bull’s Goodnight, MB 143 (3:30)
Elizabethan Virginals Music
Sophie Yates
Chandos 2003 | CHAN0699
Orlando Gibbons
Tr. 5: Parthenia: “The Queenes Command” (1:26)
Tallis · Byrd · Gibbons
Friederike Chylek
Oehms Classics 2023 | OC1727
Orlando Gibbons
Tr. 11: Whoop, do me no harm good man (1:33)
Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Tallis · Byrd · Gibbons
Friederike Chylek
Oehms Classics 2023 | OC1727
Orlando Gibbons
Tr. 7: Nann’s Mask or French Alman (excerpt of 1:16)
Segment B:
In Chains of Gold, Vol. 1
Fretwork; His Majesty’s Sagbutts & Cornetts; Magdalena Consort (dir. Peter Harvey); William Hunt
Signum Classics 2017 | SIGCD511
Orlando Gibbons
Tr. 15: Lord, grant grace (2:59)
Orlando Gibbons: Keyboard Works
Stephen Farr
Resonus Classics 2025 | RES10355
Orlando Gibbons
Tr. 1: Fantasia for Double Organ, MB 7 (5:21)
Orlando Gibbons: Anthems, Madrigals and Fantasies & Thomas Morley: Madrigals
Deller Consort; Schola Cantorum Basiliensis; August Wenzinger
Deutsche Grammophon 2007 | 00028947770916
Orlando Gibbons
Tr. 1: The cries of London: 1. “God give you good morrow” (4:40)
Passion & Resurrection: Music Inspired by Holy Week
Stile Antico
Harmonia Mundi 2013 | HMU 807555 DI
Orlando Gibbons
Tr. 12: I am the Resurrection and the Life (4:21)
Featured release:
Musique Judeo-Baroque
Boston Camerata; Joel Cohen
Harmonia Mundi 2001 | HMA1951021DI
Louis Saladin
Tr. 1: Canticum hebraicum: Prelude: Duo: Ashir le'eli - Air et duo: Nismecha yachad (2:53)
Tr. 2: Canticum hebraicum: Chorus: Shelach Tishbi (4:10)
Tr. 4: Canticum hebraicum: Gavotte - Chorus: Ya'aleb v'yatsliach (2:06)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal