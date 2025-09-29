Music & Myth

We’re exploring the connection between music and myth. Myths served as the basis for many secular works of the Renaissance and Baroque, from the earliest Italian operatic tragedies featuring legendary heroes, to playful cantatas and madrigals. Our featured release this week is the world-premiere recording of the opera Venus y Adonis by the Spanish Baroque composer José de Nebra performed by the ensemble Los Elamentos.

PLAYLIST

Euridice

Les Arts Baroques

Maguelone Music | MAG358.415 (2017)

Jacopo Peri

Tr. 1 Prologue: Io, che d’alti sospir vaga e di pianti [4:48]

Segment A:

L’Orfeo

Grande Écurie et la Chambre du Roy

Dynamic | CDS477 (2005)

Claudio Monteverdi

Tr. 8 Ahi, caso acerbo! [6:13]

Tr. 9 Tu se’ morta, mia vita, ed io respiro [2:36]

Marenzio, Madrigals

Quinta Essençia

La Ma de Guido | LMG2157 (2019)

Tr. 3 Madonna sua merce per una sera [2:31] from Eclogue VII, first book of madrigals in 4 voices (2:42)

Tr. 12 Vedi le valle e I campi [2:02] from Eclogue VIII, first book of madrigals in 4 voices (2:12)

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

The Fairy Queen

Scholars Baroque Ensemble

Naxos | 8.550660-61 (1994)

Henry Purcell

Tr. Act II: Dance for the Followers of Night [excerpt of 1:13]

Segment B:

The Fairy Queen

Scholars Baroque Ensemble

Naxos | 8.550660-61 (1994)

Henry Purcell

Tr. Act II: Sleep and Chorus [5:09]

Tr. Act II: Dance for the Followers of Night [1:13]

Secular Cantatas, Vol. 9

Bach Collegium Japan

BIS | BIS-2311 (2017)

Johann Sebastian Bach

Tr. 7 Aria: Zu Tanze, zu Sprunge (Pan) [5:22]

Tr. 8 Recitative: Nunmehro Richter her (Mercurius, Tmolus) [0:44]

Tr. 9 Aria: Phoebus, deine Melodei (Tmolus) [5:47]

Featured Release:

Nebra: Venus y Adonis

Los Elamentos, Alberto Milquélez Ruoco

Aparte 2025 / AP373

José de Nebra

Tr. 24 Aria: Bate a la navecilla (Adonis) [5:27]

Tr. 25 Recitativo: Con efecto Clarín me galantea (Celfa) [1:37]

Tr. 26 Aria: Cualquiera mozuela (Celfa) [4:58]

This episode originally aired April 28, 2025.