Christmas Joy & Winter Wonder
This hour, we celebrate the warmth and light that the Christmas season offers us in the cold and dark of winter. We’ll hear exuberant choral works that express the joy and anticipation surrounding the holidays, as well as pieces that convey the sense of wonder and mystery wrapped up in the miracle of Christmas. Plus, our featured recording is Johann Sebastian Bach’s Christmas Magnificat by RIAS Kammerchor Berlin with the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin released by Harmonia Mundi in October 2024.
PLAYLIST
Johann Pachelbel Organ Works
Bernard Lagacé
Arion Music | 3325480511653 (2020)
Johann Pachelbel
Tr. 4 Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her (4:40)
Segment A:
Carols from Queen’s
Queen’s College Choir
Avie Records | AV2345 (2015)
Anonymous
Tr. 11 Gaudete [16th Century] (1:26)
A Renaissance Christmas
The Sixteen
Coro | COR16167 (2018)
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
Tr. Hodie Christus Natus Est (2:47)
Ein Kind ist uns Geboren
Augsburg Catherdal Boy’s Choir, Reinhard Kammler
Ars Musici 2008 | AM232427
Michael Praetorius
Tr. 10 In Dulci Jubilo (2:39)
Christmas: A Cappella Carols and Hymns
The Gesualdo Six
Hyperion | 00602448804891 (2019)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Tr. 18 In dulci jubilo (2:49)
Resonet in laudibus
Niederalticher Scholaren
Sony Classical | 886447517901 (1994)
Orlando Lassus
Tr. 2 Resonet in Laudibus (3:50)
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Christmas Concerti
Capella Istropolitana
Naxos | 8.550567 (1991)
Arcangelo Corelli
Tr. 15 Pastorale ad libitum: Largo (excerpt of 4:11)
Segment B:
O Magnum Mysterium
Robert Shaw Festival and Chamber Singers
Telarc | 00888072190894 (2000)
Tomas Luis de Victoria
Tr. 4 O Magnum Mysterium (4:06)
Sacred Treasures of Christmas
The London Oratory Choir
Hyperion | 00602458138979 (2020)
Hans Leo Hassler
Tr. 4 Verbum Caro Factum Est (3:21)
Christmas Concerti
Capella Istropolitana
Naxos | 8.550567 (1991)
Arcangelo Corelli
Concerto Grosso in G Minor, Op. 6, No. 8, "Christmas Concerto":
Tr. 10 I. Vivace-Grave (1:12)
Tr. 11 II. Allegro (2:00)
Tr. 12 III. Adagio-Allegro-Adagio (3:31)
Tr. 15 VI. Pastorale ad libitum: Largo (4:11)
Featured Release:
J.S. Bach Weihanchts-Magnificat
RIAS Kammerchor Berlin, Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, Justin Doyle
Harmonia Mundi | 31490252665 (2024)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in E-Flat Major, BWV 243.1
Tr. 1 I. Magnificat anima mea (2:46)
Tr. 2 II. Et exsultavit spiritus meus (2:10)
Tr. 3 III. Vom Himmel hoch (1:37)
Tr. 4 IV. Quia respexit (2:32)
Tr. 5 V. Omnes generationes (3:42)