Christmas Joy & Winter Wonder

This hour, we celebrate the warmth and light that the Christmas season offers us in the cold and dark of winter. We’ll hear exuberant choral works that express the joy and anticipation surrounding the holidays, as well as pieces that convey the sense of wonder and mystery wrapped up in the miracle of Christmas. Plus, our featured recording is Johann Sebastian Bach’s Christmas Magnificat by RIAS Kammerchor Berlin with the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin released by Harmonia Mundi in October 2024.

Johann Pachelbel Organ Works

Bernard Lagacé

Arion Music | 3325480511653 (2020)

Johann Pachelbel

Tr. 4 Vom Himmel hoch da komm ich her (4:40)

Segment A:

Carols from Queen’s

Queen’s College Choir

Avie Records | AV2345 (2015)

Anonymous

Tr. 11 Gaudete [16th Century] (1:26)

A Renaissance Christmas

The Sixteen

Coro | COR16167 (2018)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck

Tr. Hodie Christus Natus Est (2:47)

Ein Kind ist uns Geboren

Augsburg Catherdal Boy’s Choir, Reinhard Kammler

Ars Musici 2008 | AM232427

Michael Praetorius

Tr. 10 In Dulci Jubilo (2:39)

Christmas: A Cappella Carols and Hymns

The Gesualdo Six

Hyperion | 00602448804891 (2019)

Johann Sebastian Bach

Tr. 18 In dulci jubilo (2:49)

Resonet in laudibus

Niederalticher Scholaren

Sony Classical | 886447517901 (1994)

Orlando Lassus

Tr. 2 Resonet in Laudibus (3:50)

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Christmas Concerti

Capella Istropolitana

Naxos | 8.550567 (1991)

Arcangelo Corelli

Tr. 15 Pastorale ad libitum: Largo (excerpt of 4:11)

Segment B:

O Magnum Mysterium

Robert Shaw Festival and Chamber Singers

Telarc | 00888072190894 (2000)

Tomas Luis de Victoria

Tr. 4 O Magnum Mysterium (4:06)

Sacred Treasures of Christmas

The London Oratory Choir

Hyperion | 00602458138979 (2020)

Hans Leo Hassler

Tr. 4 Verbum Caro Factum Est (3:21)

Christmas Concerti

Capella Istropolitana

Naxos | 8.550567 (1991)

Arcangelo Corelli

Concerto Grosso in G Minor, Op. 6, No. 8, "Christmas Concerto":

Tr. 10 I. Vivace-Grave (1:12)

Tr. 11 II. Allegro (2:00)

Tr. 12 III. Adagio-Allegro-Adagio (3:31)

Tr. 15 VI. Pastorale ad libitum: Largo (4:11)

Featured Release:

J.S. Bach Weihanchts-Magnificat

RIAS Kammerchor Berlin, Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, Justin Doyle

Harmonia Mundi | 31490252665 (2024)

Johann Sebastian Bach

Magnificat in E-Flat Major, BWV 243.1

Tr. 1 I. Magnificat anima mea (2:46)

Tr. 2 II. Et exsultavit spiritus meus (2:10)

Tr. 3 III. Vom Himmel hoch (1:37)

Tr. 4 IV. Quia respexit (2:32)

Tr. 5 V. Omnes generationes (3:42)