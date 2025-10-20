Folktales & Fables

We’re gathering around a delightful batch of musical folktales and fables. Musicians have long been inspired by moralizing and fanciful stories, and plenty of their tales were told outside of theaters and opera houses. We’ll hear song settings based on Jean de la Fontaine’s revolutionary seventeenth-century fable collection, follow Aesop’s animal protagonists into the woods, and sample legendary and magical tales from medieval France to the American colonies. On our featured recording, Lucile Richardot and Ensemble Correspondances are joined by Sébastian Daucé to bring us Echoes from Seventeenth-Century Scandinavia.

PLAYLIST

The Best of the Baltimore Consort

The Baltimore Consort

Sono Luminus | DOR-90023 (2002)

Anonymous

Tr. 5 My heartly service (4:44)

Segment A:

Fables d’apres la Fontaine

Almazis, Iacovos Pappas

Maguelone Music | MAG358.406 (2016)

Louis-Nicolas Clérambault

Tr. 1 Les grenouilles qui demandent un roi (2:27)

Tr. 15 La mouche et la fourmi (3:01)

Les Fables de La Fontaine

La Chapelle Harmonique, Valentin Tournet

B Records | LBM046 (2022)

Louis-Nicolas Clérambault

Tr. 3 La fourmi and la sauterelle (1:39)

Un Bestiaire Fableux

Ensemble Faenza, Marco Horvat

Editions Hortus | HORTUS212 (2022)

Anonymous

Tr. 9 Le Corbeau et le Renard (2:39)

Music from the Time of Elizabeth I

The Academy of Ancient Music, Christopher Hogwood

Decca | 00028948331529 (2017)

Thomas Ravenscroft

Tr. 11 Tomorrow the Fox Will Come to Town (2:15)

Sugarloaf Mountain

Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell

Avie Records | AV2329 (2015)

Traditional, arranged by Jeannette Sorrell

Tr. 9 The Fox Went Out on a Chilly Night (3:02)

The Best of the Baltimore Consort

The Baltimore Consort

Sono Luminus | DOR-90023 (2002)

Traditional

Tr. 18 J'ai vu le loup (1:54)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Sugarloaf Mountain

Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell

Avie Records | AV2329 (2015)

Traditional

Tr. 14 Glory in the Meeting House

Segment B:

The Book of Madrigals

Amarcord

Raumklang | RKAP14106 (2006)

Thomas Weelkes

Tr. 8 Since Robin Hood (1:23)

Royal Delight

The King’s Noyse, David Douglass

Harmonia Mundi | HMX290737071DI (1993)

Anonymous

Tr. 17 Robin is to the greenwood gone (:52)

Thomas Simpson

Tr. 18 Bonny sweet Robin (3:25)

The Wonders of the World

Echo du Danube

Accent | ACC24185 (2007)

Anonymous

Tr. 18 The Fairey Masque (2:25)

Music from the Time of Elizabeth I

The Academy of Ancient Music, Christopher Hogwood

Decca | 00028948331529 (2017)

Thomas Weelkes

Tr. 6 On the Plaines Fairie Traines (1:26)

Armada

Fretwork

Erato - Parlophone | 0724356182158 (2005)

Anthony Holborne

Disc 2, Tr. 3 The Fairie Round (1:19)

Pentameron

Oni Wytars Ensemble

Deutsche Harmonia Mundi | 886447361962 (2019)

Anonymous

Tr. 15 Si te credisse (3:41)

Featured release:

Northern Light: Echoes from Seventeenth-Century Scandinavia

Lucile Richardot, Ensemble Correspondances, Sébastian Daucé

HMM905368 (2025)

Sebastian Knüpfer

Tr. 8 Suite de danses - Allemanda – Lentissime (2:40)

Franz Tunder

Tr. 13 Jubilate et exultate vivat rex Carolus (8:43)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal