Cathedral of Notre Dame

In December 2024, Paris and the world celebrated the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral de Paris, five years after it was severely damaged by fire in 2019.

This hour, we’re celebrating the reopening with a musical and architectural tour. We’ll be visiting the choir stalls, climbing to the organ loft, and hearing music fit for the queen of heaven. Our tour will end in the cloister, where the 12th-century French theologian Abelard composed songs for his beloved Heloise to celebrate their forbidden love.

PLAYLIST

Paris expers Paris: École de Notre-Dame, 1170–1240

Diabolus in Musica; Antoine Guerber

Alpha 2008 | ALPHA102

Anonymous

Tr. 1: Benedicamus domino (4:37)

Segment A:

Johannes Ockeghem: Complete Secular Music

The Medieval Ensemble of London; Peter Davies; Timothy Davies

Decca [1982] 2023 | 00028948700929

Johannes Ockeghem

Tr. 8: Se vostre cuer eslonge (1:18) (Total time: 2:49)

Tr. 17: Baisiés moy dont fort (1:31)

Perotin

The Hilliard Ensemble; Paul Hilliard

ECM Records 1989 | 00042283775121

Perotinus

Tr. 8: Beata viscera (6:08)

Christmas & New Year’s in 15th-century France & Burgundy

Blue Heron; Scott Metcalfe

Blue Heron 2024 | BHCD1014

Antoine Brumel

Tr. 6: Ave Maria gratia dei plena (1:49)

Magnificat: Two Centuries of French Organ Verses

Yves-G. Préfontaine

ATMA Classique 1996 | 00722056600729

Pierre Attaingnant

Tr. 15 Magnificat on the 8th Tone (Paris, 1531) (0:53)

Tr. 16 Magnificat on the 8th Tone: Secundus versus (Paris, 1531) (1:19)

Tr. 17 Magnificat on the 8th Tone: Tetrius versus (Paris, 1531) (1:03)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Francisco de Peñalosa: Missa Nunca fue pena A Late Medieval Mass

Aeolos

Cantate 2020 | CAN58049

Philippe de Vitry

Tr. 22: “In nova fert – Garrit gallus” (excerpt of 2:33)

Segment B:

O gente brunette

Odhecaton; Paolo Da Col

Ramee 2009 | RAM0902

Mathieu Sohier

Tr. 2: “Ave regina caelorum” (3:53)

Camino de Santiago: Medieval Music on the Way of St. James

Ensemble für frühe Musik Augsburg

Christophorus 1988 | CHR77300

Albertus Stampensis (attributed)

Tr. 18: “Congaudeant catholici” (2:37)

WILLAERT: Missa Christus resurgens / Magnificat / Ave Maria

Oxford Camerata; Jeremy Summerly

Naxos 1998 | 8.553211

Jean Richafort

Tr. 1: “Christus resurgens” (4:02)

Jean Mouton: Missa Faulte d’argent & Motets

The Brabant Ensemble; Stephen Rice

Hyperion 2022 | 00602458138351

Jean MoutonTr. 23: Missa Faulte d’argent: Crucifixus (2:03)

Tr. 24: Missa Faulte d’argent: Et in Spiritum Sanctum (3:18)

Featured release:

Orpheus’ Echo: A Carolingian Soundscape

PER-SONAT; Sabine Lutzenberger

Christophorus 2023 | CHR77469

Peter Abelard

Tr. 10: Dolorum solatium, “Planctus David super Saul et Jonatha” (11:18)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal