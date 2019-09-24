© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Porchlight

Sleet, Styles, and Story

By Tom Roznowski
Published November 14, 2025 at 5:00 PM EST
Hotel Vendome, Evansville, Indiana.
Hotel Vendome, Evansville, Indiana.

On Sunday evening, December 16, 2018, Livio Poletti died at the age of 93. I never had the pleasure of making his acquaintance, but I would like to acknowledge his life. Livio was born in the old Roman port of Isola d’Istria on the Adriatic Sea. There, his obituary states, he was an accomplished professional musician. No mention of his instrument.

Seems to be an idyllic life in print, though after World War II Livio Poletti emigrated to the United States. He found a job with the post office, where he completed 30 years of service.

Livio’s life connects to that of Nat Story by the thinnest of threads. Nat was also an accomplished professional musician. He played with the Chick Webb Band in the mid 1930s. Second trombone. Nat also worked for the post office. Never put away his horn. Nat Story’s memory is kept alive by those who knew him and played with him in Evansville, Indiana, including my Party of Two guest, Jack Ost.

Two musicians whose music you’ve never heard with some stories to tell.

Tom Roznowski
