© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Porchlight

Friends

By Tom Roznowski
Published December 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM EST
East/West Germany.
East/West Germany.

Geographic mobility has broadened and accelerated over the last century in the United States. If we have a society where far fewer individuals age in place or mature a great distance from where they were children, how does this affect the prospects for life-time friendship?

If small town populations continue their steady decline, does a particular type of acquaintance narrow to eventual distinction; namely, that of fellow residents one comes to know by sight, by name, and by brief occasional conversations over the course of decades.  

Porchlight
Tom Roznowski
See stories by Tom Roznowski