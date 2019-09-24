© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Porchlight

Wardrobe

By Tom Roznowski
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
Button Factory, Warsaw, New York
Button Factory, Warsaw, New York

A few years ago, a good friend of mine who lectures to his classes told me a story about his wristwatch. He’d remove it and place it on the lectern in order to pace his presentation. Turns out, the wall clock in the classroom had been positioned behind him.

In a rush one day, he left his watch at home and didn’t realize it until after he’d entered class. He asked his class of 100 or so freshman students if anyone could loan him their wristwatch.

No one wore a wristwatch. They offered their cellphones instead. My friend actually had a cellphone at the time.

But it was quicker and easier to simply raise his arm and look at his wrist. Also, he had gotten in the habit of setting his watch ahead about three minutes to give himself a slight margin on appointments. This wasn’t possible with his cellphone.

