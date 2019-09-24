© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Porchlight

Childhood

By Tom Roznowski
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
An early 20th-century classroom.
An early 20th-century classroom.

Newborns are nearly effortless in their ability to attract attention but this gradually becomes a bigger challenge as we age. While it’s likely that children are able to absorb another’s attention more completely than adults, it’s the adults who have the greater a far capacity to create it and focus it.

Teaching And Connections

Just ask a teacher. Increasingly, for those who are committed to instructing and guiding the youngest among us, there is a rising frustration in not having as many meaningful opportunities to connect with those in their classes one on one.

With the increase in class sizes and a contraction in unstructured time, there is less chance to create that moment’s interaction that might produce a spark that illuminates both the world that surrounds a child and the path that lies up ahead.

