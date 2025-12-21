© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Poets Weave

The Trouble with Pairs

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published December 21, 2025 at 3:44 PM EST
Poet Deirdre Fagan
Courtesy of the poet

Poet Deirdre Fagin reads "Superstitions," "Our love, like an apple, comes from the earth," " The trouble with pairs," "While your husband is still able to stand," and "In Memoriam."

“Marriage is a long conversation.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

Dr. Deirdre Fagan is a widow, wife, and mother of two who writes about love, loss, grief, and survival. She is the award-winning multi-genre author of five books, including Phantom Limbs, a poetry collection from Finishing Line Press; as well as her memoir, Find a Place for Me; a short story collection, The Grief Eater; a chapbook of poetry, Have Love; and a reference book, Critical Companion to Robert Frost. Her work has appeared widely in literary journals and anthologies, and she's the poetry editor at Orange Blossom Review. Fagan is professor of literature and creative writing at Ferris State University.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey