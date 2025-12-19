The Nice Work team steamed up something special for this week’s episode: an old-fashioned variety show stuffed to the gills with local musicians, artists, and general so-and-sos-about-Bloomington.

We teamed up with local legends Busman’s Holiday for it, so we are calling it Nice Work Present: A Busman’s Holiday Special. Hosts Tyler Lake, Alex Chambers, and Kayte Young come to you in vivid high definition, whether you like it or not. The TV special airs on December 18, at 8 p.m. on WTIU. But wait, there’s less! On the radio you don’t have to look at us. The choice is yours, of course, including checking them both out. Either way, here is what you get with Nice Work Presents: A Busman’s Holiday Special:

Busman’s Holiday played a number of songs from their catalogue and their latest record Table Talk. Local musician and artist Erin Tobey sat down with Kayte to talk about her art, her music, and how we relate to the places we choose to live. We lightened it up a bit with Laura Stockwell and Nile Arena, roughly half of the improv comedy group, Fabuloso (which also includes Busman’s Holiday’s Addison and Lewis Rogers). They helped Tyler land a few laughs. Kayte showed Tyler and Erin Tobey how to make adorable, delicious penguins out of olives and dairy products. At one point, a few dancers from the IU Ballet came in and classed the place up, but, unfortunately, that is a TV broadcast exclusive. Alex Chambers picked music critic Stephen Deusner’s beard brain about Garth Brooks, the Bloomington music scene, and whether art criticism has gone soft.

All in all, it was a delightful evening, and who knows, maybe even something we may take another shot at down the line.