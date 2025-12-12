© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

The IU Nutcracker's Makeover

By Todd Gould
Published December 12, 2025 at 1:47 PM EST
dancers in white gowns stand on point in a production of The Nutcracker
WTIU
The IU Jacob's School of Music's bold new retelling of Nutcracker was captured by WTIU to create a one of a kind way to see this classic holiday musical.

In December 2023, IU Opera and Ballet Theater premiered a major makeover of their annual production of The Nutcracker. Now, that production will be airing on public television stations across the country, thanks to a collaboration between WTIU and the Jacobs School of Music. Senior producer Todd Gould, who led the filming of that production, spoke with Sarah Wroth, chair of the Ballet Department, and Sasha Janes, a professor of ballet and the new production’s choreographer.

