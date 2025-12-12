The IU Nutcracker's Makeover

In December 2023, IU Opera and Ballet Theater premiered a major makeover of their annual production of The Nutcracker. Now, that production will be airing on public television stations across the country, thanks to a collaboration between WTIU and the Jacobs School of Music. Senior producer Todd Gould, who led the filming of that production, spoke with Sarah Wroth, chair of the Ballet Department, and Sasha Janes, a professor of ballet and the new production’s choreographer.