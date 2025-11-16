© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Poets Weave

Come On, Girl

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published November 16, 2025 at 3:55 PM EST
Poet Kourtney Jones.
Courtesy of the poet

Kourtney Jones reads "Let Me Enter with Advice" and "Come On, Girl."

"Now the sound of my oars has troubled the love-song of white water-lilies singing to the moon.” - Li Po

Kourtney is a poet, teacher, and interdisciplinary artist from Fort Wayne, Indiana. She can be found typing in public spaces from a typewriter with her performance poetry project known as The Poem Market. Kourtney is the author of the poetry chapbook The Mug Drops. Her current work explores the intersections of languages and dreams, the transmission between the dead and the living, environmental illness, and poetry as a practice for collective liberation.

