Lawn Shaming

"Come not between the dragon and his wrath." - William Shakespeare.

William is an MFA student at Indiana University, Bloomington. Their work has appeared in publications including Hanging Loose Press, Diabolical Plots, and Sinister Wisdom and will appear in an upcoming issue of Painted Bride Quarterly. When not reading or writing they're usually busy worshipping their cat, overanalyzing gay TV shows or perfecting their shortbread recipe.