Daniel is the author of two poetry books: Spit, published by Wheelbarrow Books in 2021, after winning the 2020 Wheelbarrow Books Poetry Prize, and Frame Inside a Frame published by Texas Review Press in 2025. Daniel grew up in Kentucky and lives in Bloomington, Indiana.

Daniel says:

"My most recent book thinks a lot about memory. Often when people think of memory, it’s first about their own childhood experiences. And this is intriguing to me. Childhood experiences are dictated by the circumstances our parents place us in. What we remember from our early years can sometimes feel beyond our control, but memory is made by two parts: circumstance and observance. What we observe during events can shape—and reshape—our experiences holistically. This is one of the many beauties of memory: its capacity for revisitation."