© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Poets Weave

Claustrophobia

By Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
Published December 7, 2025 at 3:55 PM EST
Poet Angela Lim.
Courtesy of the poet

Angela Lim reads "Claustrophobia," "Lying on my back," and "Elegy for Yearling."

“Tell me—humongous cavern, tell me, wet limestone, sandstone / caprock, bat-wing, sightless translucent cave shrimp, / this endless plummet into more of the unknown, / tell me how one keeps secrets for so long.” —From “Notes on the Below” by Ada Limón

Angela is a poet, educator, and editor currently living in Bloomington, Indiana, where she is pursuing an MFA in poetry at Indiana University. In addition to writing poems, Angela has written dozens of juvenile nonfiction books.

The Poets Weave
Romayne Rubinas Dorsey
See stories by Romayne Rubinas Dorsey