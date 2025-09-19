Eats Wild Episode 8: Nuts, beans, berries and orange globes–the trees share their bounty in the fall
“Sniff it! If they’re smelly, I mean stinky, then it’s not persimmon…”
This week on Earth Eats Eats Wild, we explore the fruits of fall…and the nuts and even beans!
Forager Chef Alan Bergo fancies the Kentucky coffee been in its GREEN state, Liz Barnhart crafts a deep purple elderberry syrup, Keako Liff takes a (ahem) aromatic walk down memory lane with ginkgo nuts, and we talk persimmons with a researcher in folklore and library science.
Mentioned in the show:
Elderberry as folk medicine
Elderberry syrup recipe
NHK World Japan episode about ginkgo in Tokyo
The Forager Chef on Kentucky Coffee Tree beans
Madison Cissel’s digital archive on pawpaws and persimmons and the interactive network map related to her research