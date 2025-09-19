Eats Wild Episode 8: Nuts, beans, berries and orange globes–the trees share their bounty in the fall

“Sniff it! If they’re smelly, I mean stinky, then it’s not persimmon…”

This week on Earth Eats Eats Wild, we explore the fruits of fall…and the nuts and even beans!

Forager Chef Alan Bergo fancies the Kentucky coffee been in its GREEN state, Liz Barnhart crafts a deep purple elderberry syrup, Keako Liff takes a (ahem) aromatic walk down memory lane with ginkgo nuts, and we talk persimmons with a researcher in folklore and library science.

Kayte Young/WFIU Liz Barnhart cuts elderberry clusters from a large bush in Kayte's yard. The pinkish-purple stems are one of the indicatoes of ripeness. All parts of the plant are toxice, but you can enjoy the berries if you cook them first.

Kayte Young/WFIU Liz Barnhart teaches foraging classes through The Hub, Ivy Tech and Forage and Feasts. She poses here with two jars of freshly made elderberry syrup.

Kayte Young/WFIU When the ginkgo nuts are roasted or microwaved, the inside becomes soft and chewy, almost like mochi.

Kayte Young Harvesting Kentucky Coffee Tree beans when they are still green reveals lush large beans which, if cooked for 40 minutes or more, can be eaten. They are lovely on a charcuterie board once they have been brined and marinated in aromatic oils.

Mentioned in the show:

Elderberry as folk medicine

Elderberry syrup recipe

NHK World Japan episode about ginkgo in Tokyo

The Forager Chef on Kentucky Coffee Tree beans

Madison Cissel’s digital archive on pawpaws and persimmons and the interactive network map related to her research