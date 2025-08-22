Small scale dairy farming is a labor of love

“I remember in Covid, Sarah, she went to the grocery on her way home, on a Friday, to get milk and some other things--basically when Covid was shuttin’ everything down–and there was chocolate almond milk. And that was it.

I’m a pretty big fan of food independence and food sovereignty and having control over your food system and choice over the food that you want. And seeing it not available because of supply chain issues was part of it. There’s gotta be a local option for milk. I just think there needs to be as long as we’re consuming milk and it’s part of our culture, we need to have a local option.”

This week on the show we visit Twin Springs Creamery. We talk with James Farmer, Jason “Smiley” Scott, and Stacey Decker— about the hard work and the joy of working with dairy cows, and what it takes to bring local milk to Southern Indiana.

Kayte Young/WFIU After milking two cows, Stacey Decker pours the milk from the pail into the hopper for the chiller.

Twin Springs Creamery is a multi-family dairy operation in Western Monroe County. They opened their doors in December of 2024, distributing fresh, grade-A fluid milk to stores, farm stops and now bakeries (like Two Sticks, Muddy Fork, and Gables Bagels). The milk arrives on store shelves within a few days of being milked. The milk is “cream top” and they offer varieties such as chocolate milk, strawberry milk and Yule Nog around the winter holidays.

Kayte Young/WFIU Stacey Decker prepares Dallas' udders for milking using an iodine dip to sterilize each teat.

Twin Springs is a small scale dairy farm (they were milking around 9 cows when I interviewed them), the cows graze on pasture as the seasons permit, with frequent rotation to offer quality forage for the cows.

Kayte Young/WFIU Stacey Decker attaches "the claw" to begin milking Dallas (the cow). The milk then goes to the bulk tank where it is chilled right away. Next, it is pasteurized, chilled again, and then bottled and delivered to shops.

I spoke with co-owners James Farmer and Smiley Scott, about the early days and operational details of the creamery. I also followed Stacey Decker around one evening in February while she milked cows, and returned another day to get in her way during chocolate milk bottling.

James Farmer Kayte Young tries to make friends with Daisy during a winter visit to Twin Springs Creamery.

They all talked about the special relationship that dairy farmers build with the cows, and how that keeps the work fulfilling, and always interesting.

