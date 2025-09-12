Eats Wild Episode 7: Acorns are not just for squirrels

”Acorns are, I mean, they're everywhere. They are incredibly abundant and they've been a really important food source for humans in essentially every region of the planet that had oak trees–which is almost every temperate zone on the entire globe. But we don't do much of acorn eating anymore as people and in communities in most places.”

Graphic Novelist Mel Gilman made an instructional zine about eating acorns, and this week on Earth Eats Eats Wild, they talk with us about this abundant food source, and why comics can be a great medium for learning about foraging.

And, we process some acorns of our own into flour for baking projects.