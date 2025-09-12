© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.
Earth Eats

Eats Wild Episode 7: Acorns are not just for squirrels

Published September 12, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT
Mel Gillman holding rainbow umbrelling smiling at camera next to oak tree
Kayte Young/WFIU
Mel Gillman took Kayte on a walk through the topiary park outside of the Columbus Metropolitan Library in Columbus, OH. The park features a variety of oak trees and has been a favorite spot for Mel to harvest acorns.

 ”Acorns are, I mean, they're everywhere. They are incredibly abundant and they've been a really important food source for humans in essentially every region of the planet that had oak trees–which is almost every temperate zone on the entire globe. But we don't do much of acorn eating anymore as people and in communities in most places.”

Graphic Novelist Mel Gilman made an instructional zine about eating acorns, and this week on Earth Eats Eats Wild, they talk with us about this abundant food source, and why comics can be a great medium for learning about foraging.

And, we process some acorns of our own into flour for baking projects.

An open booklet with a spread of comic-style drawings in black and white about foraging for acorns.
Kayte Young/WFIU
Mel Gillman has several foraging zines,including one about acorns and one about wild fruits in the midwest.

Earth Eats
Stay Connected