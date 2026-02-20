A Conversation with Poet Daniel Lassell

There are two poems called “Seven Frames” in Daniel Lassell’s new book, Frame Inside a Frame (TRP: The University Press of SHSU, 2025). Both take place on a farm in Kentucky. Neither is about the rich abundance we might imagine on a farm in a poem. But the second iteration does offer a new perspective.

Looking at things from new perspectives – and the past in particular – is a major part of this new book. Lassell’s first book, Spit, was selected by Gabrielle Calvocoressi as the winner of the 2020 Wheelbarrow Books Poetry Prize. He’s also written two chapbooks, Ad Spot (Ethel Zine & Micro Press, 2021) and The Emptying Earth (Madhouse Press, 2023). Lassell grew up in Kentucky on a llama and alpaca farm, and now lives in Bloomington, Indiana.

A couple months before Frame Inside a Frame came out, he joined Alex Chambers in the studio to talk about memory, growing up Catholic, and accepting that so much of life and the environment around us is out of our control.