Nice Work

A Conversation with Poet Daniel Lassell

By Alex Chambers
Published February 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Looking at things from new perspectives – and the past in particular – is a major part of Daniel Lassell's new book, Frame Inside a Frame.

There are two poems called “Seven Frames” in Daniel Lassell’s new book, Frame Inside a Frame (TRP: The University Press of SHSU, 2025). Both take place on a farm in Kentucky. Neither is about the rich abundance we might imagine on a farm in a poem. But the second iteration does offer a new perspective.

Looking at things from new perspectives – and the past in particular – is a major part of this new book. Lassell’s first book, Spit, was selected by Gabrielle Calvocoressi as the winner of the 2020 Wheelbarrow Books Poetry Prize. He’s also written two chapbooks, Ad Spot (Ethel Zine & Micro Press, 2021) and The Emptying Earth (Madhouse Press, 2023). Lassell grew up in Kentucky on a llama and alpaca farm, and now lives in Bloomington, Indiana.

A couple months before Frame Inside a Frame came out, he joined Alex Chambers in the studio to talk about memory, growing up Catholic, and accepting that so much of life and the environment around us is out of our control.

Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
